Saginaw, MI

kisswtlz.com

Midland Man Arrested after Brief Chase and Punching Officer

A Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a brief chase before punching a police officer. According to the Midland Police Department, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle without plates that was driven by 63-year-old Herbert Benedetti. The officer pursued the vehicle for a short time before terminating the chase for the safety of the public.
MIDLAND, MI
Mt. Pleasant Woman Injured in Mecosta County Crash

Police in Mecosta County are investigating a crash involving a Mount Pleasant woman. The woman was driving a Jeep on 100th Avenue near East Royal Road Monday, following a van driving by a Lansing woman. The van was making a right turn onto East Royal when the Jeep driver attempted to pass on the right shoulder, crashing into the van. The Jeep then crashed into a truck driven by a Grand Rapids man. The Mount Pleasant woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The other drivers were unharmed.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Essexville Police Looking for Suspect in 7-11 Robbery

Police in Essexville are looking for suspect in a Friday morning robbery. The incident occurred at the 7-11 at 101 Woodside Avenue around 3:00 A.M. Police say a suspect entered the store and asked the clerk, Paul Koperna, for change, then attacked him after the cash register opened. No weapon was used in the robbery. Koperna told police the suspect knocked him down after a brief struggle, then took about $300 in cash before leaving the store in a black sedan.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case

After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
SAGINAW, MI
Fire Damages Downtown Bay City Building

Fire officials in Bay City are investigating a commercial structure fire that occurred Sunday morning. Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 1:20 A.M. to find smoke and flames coming inside the structure. The fire was put out quickly, though crews stayed on the scene for some time after to conduct overhaul operations.
BAY CITY, MI

