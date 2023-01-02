Police in Essexville are looking for suspect in a Friday morning robbery. The incident occurred at the 7-11 at 101 Woodside Avenue around 3:00 A.M. Police say a suspect entered the store and asked the clerk, Paul Koperna, for change, then attacked him after the cash register opened. No weapon was used in the robbery. Koperna told police the suspect knocked him down after a brief struggle, then took about $300 in cash before leaving the store in a black sedan.

