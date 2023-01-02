Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson, 1937-2022
Our dad, Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson, joined his ancestors on the other side on December 13, 2022, at home. He was born on June 23, 1937 at the Klamath Agency Indian Health Service Hospital. He was the first born and only son of Jeanette Clara Jackson and Walter Luther Bailey of Blue Lake. Jeanette passed away much too young when he was three, the year after having Jeanette and Walter’s second child Sonya Dearest.
OBITUARY: James Michael Tatka, 1953-2022
James Michael Tatka was born on August 2, 1953 and passed away with family by his side on December 16, 2022 at the age of 69, from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. James — better known as “Jim” or “Freddie” — was born to Fred and Betty Tatka in Eureka. He attended South Bay Elementary, Jacobs Jr High and Eureka High School (class of 1971.)
OBITUARY: Phillip Earl Leavitt, 1946-2022
Phillip Earl Leavitt was born on November 19, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Nathan and Gertrude Leavitt. His family eventually moved to Gardena, Calif., where he attended grade school, Gardena High School and furthered his education at UCLA, where he majored inmMathematics. He was an outstanding scholar and was a member of the Mensa Society. He had a love and passion for math and science.
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 1954-2022
In loving memory of Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 68, who passed away of a sudden heart attack on Thanksgiving Day, November, 25, 2022, at his home in Eureka. Joseph was born April 12,1954 in Patterson, New Jersey, to late Joseph Riley, Sr and Kathryn Riley. He was welcomed home by is loving sister, Kathleen. Joe attended Catholic and public school in New Jersey until age 11, when his family moved to California. He graduated from Cupertino High School in 1972.
OBITUARY: Frank Adison Luz, 1943-2022
Frank Adison Luz of Rio Dell expired on the winter solstice, December 21, 2022, one week before his 79th birthday, as a result from complications of cancer. He was born in Scotia at the Scotia hospital on December 28, 1943, to Frank Viegas and Georgie Hammersley Luz and lived most of his life in either Rio Dell or Scotia.
OBITUARY: Travis Roger Low, 1952-2022
Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member, and loyal friend, passed away on December 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on November 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
101 open again north of Trinidad
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of heavy wind and loose, rain-saturated soil. Last we heard, Hwy. 101 remains closed between Seawood Drive near Trinidad and Orick. McKinleyville's Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they're still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage.
McKinleyville’s Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they’re still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage. Witness the following photo, sent in by reader Hillary Mosher, of...
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
Eureka City Council Reviews Big Project to Restore Fish Passage Through Cooper Gulch, Approves $75K in Participatory Budgeting Funds, Talks Decriminalization of ‘Natural’ Psychedelics, and More!
The Eureka City Council convened for its first meeting of the year on Tuesday evening. Although it was a relatively light agenda with few action items, the council had the chance to explore some interesting topics, including “fishutopias,” the community benefits of participatory budgeting and the possibility of decriminalizing “natural” psychedelics.
Boil-Water Notice Lifted for Mitchell Road Area, Says Humboldt CSD
Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. On January 1, 2023, the Humboldt Community Services District (HCSD) experienced a main break in the Mitchell Road area that may have allowed storm water to enter our distribution system. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, you were notified of the need to boil/disinfect all tap water used for drinking and cooking purposes.
(PHOTOS) Early Morning Fire Erupts in Vacant Eureka House
A dozen years after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake of 2010 knocked it off its foundation, a vacant house on the 2100 block of Eureka’s California Street erupted in flames shortly before dawn Wednesday. As neighbors gathered to watch, Humboldt Bay Fire responded and managed to extinguish the blaze before...
Vacant California Street House Torn Down Following Early Morning Fire, Says Humboldt Bay Firefighters; Cause Still Under Investigation
At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
Yet more amazing satellite imagery of inbound storm. Multiple sub-vortices are visible rotating around common center inside broader low pressure system (aka “Fujiwhara effect”). A powerful cold front will bring high winds & heavy rain to California in coming hours.
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of heavy wind and loose, rain-saturated soil. Last we heard, Hwy. 101 remains closed between Seawood Drive near Trinidad and Orick. Going Down @ 12:35 p.m. Going Down @ 11:58 a.m. Going...
