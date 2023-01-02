Evelyn Griffith Natt, affectionately embraced as “Grammy Bugs,” passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by her immediate family and dearest of loved ones. Just as in life, Grammy Bugs departed in her own way, on her own time, and with the utmost grace and dignity. A proud member of the Yurok Tribe and descendant of the Karuk Tribe, and an especially cherished tribal elder and life-long resident of Humboldt County-Pecwan, Hoopa Valley, and Westhaven-Trinidad.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO