OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 1954-2022
In loving memory of Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 68, who passed away of a sudden heart attack on Thanksgiving Day, November, 25, 2022, at his home in Eureka. Joseph was born April 12,1954 in Patterson, New Jersey, to late Joseph Riley, Sr and Kathryn Riley. He was welcomed home by is loving sister, Kathleen. Joe attended Catholic and public school in New Jersey until age 11, when his family moved to California. He graduated from Cupertino High School in 1972.
OBITUARY: Phillip Earl Leavitt, 1946-2022
Phillip Earl Leavitt was born on November 19, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Nathan and Gertrude Leavitt. His family eventually moved to Gardena, Calif., where he attended grade school, Gardena High School and furthered his education at UCLA, where he majored inmMathematics. He was an outstanding scholar and was a member of the Mensa Society. He had a love and passion for math and science.
OBITUARY: Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson, 1937-2022
Our dad, Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson, joined his ancestors on the other side on December 13, 2022, at home. He was born on June 23, 1937 at the Klamath Agency Indian Health Service Hospital. He was the first born and only son of Jeanette Clara Jackson and Walter Luther Bailey of Blue Lake. Jeanette passed away much too young when he was three, the year after having Jeanette and Walter’s second child Sonya Dearest.
OBITUARY: James Michael Tatka, 1953-2022
James Michael Tatka was born on August 2, 1953 and passed away with family by his side on December 16, 2022 at the age of 69, from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. James — better known as “Jim” or “Freddie” — was born to Fred and Betty Tatka in Eureka. He attended South Bay Elementary, Jacobs Jr High and Eureka High School (class of 1971.)
‘Murder Mountain’ Makes Killer Pinot Noir
Humboldt County landmark inspires Netflix and winemaking. When most people think of Humboldt County, it’s not for vineyards. Adrian Manspeaker, founder and winemaker at Joseph Jewell Wines, is hoping to change that. Having grown up in Benbow in southern Humboldt County, Manspeaker attended the College of the Redwoods in...
OBITUARY: Frank Adison Luz, 1943-2022
Frank Adison Luz of Rio Dell expired on the winter solstice, December 21, 2022, one week before his 79th birthday, as a result from complications of cancer. He was born in Scotia at the Scotia hospital on December 28, 1943, to Frank Viegas and Georgie Hammersley Luz and lived most of his life in either Rio Dell or Scotia.
Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of…
McKinleyville’s Redwood Community Pharmacy, smashed in the photo below, lets us know that they’re still able to get in to fill the prescriptions of people who really need them. Tree-filled McKinleyville is taking a lot of damage. Witness the following photo, sent in by reader Hillary Mosher, of...
OBITUARY Evelyn Griffith Natt, 1940-2022
Evelyn Griffith Natt, affectionately embraced as “Grammy Bugs,” passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by her immediate family and dearest of loved ones. Just as in life, Grammy Bugs departed in her own way, on her own time, and with the utmost grace and dignity. A proud member of the Yurok Tribe and descendant of the Karuk Tribe, and an especially cherished tribal elder and life-long resident of Humboldt County-Pecwan, Hoopa Valley, and Westhaven-Trinidad.
OBITUARY: Jerry L. Carson, 1935-2022
There will be a celebration of life for Jerry Carson on January 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rio Dell Fire Hall. Drop in anytime to laugh, cry with us, share a story, have some food and beverage and honor our husband and dad and grandpa, Jerry Carson.
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
Eureka City Council Reviews Big Project to Restore Fish Passage Through Cooper Gulch, Approves $75K in Participatory Budgeting Funds, Talks Decriminalization of ‘Natural’ Psychedelics, and More!
The Eureka City Council convened for its first meeting of the year on Tuesday evening. Although it was a relatively light agenda with few action items, the council had the chance to explore some interesting topics, including “fishutopias,” the community benefits of participatory budgeting and the possibility of decriminalizing “natural” psychedelics.
[UPDATE 4:38 p.m.: Spoke to Family!] Family Seeks Alaska Man Who May Have Been Looking for Fishing Jobs in Humboldt County
The family of an Alaska man is asking if anyone has seen him in Humboldt County. Orpha Nicoli says her dad, Paul Nicoli, was heading to Eureka for a fishing job and did not show. His phone appears to be dead. “He does not have a vehicle and his plan...
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
'A Lot of Trauma' as Rio Dell Faces Incoming Storm, Already Rattled by Quakes
Already battered from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, the city of Rio Dell suffered “far more significant” damage in the 5.4 quake that rattled Humboldt County on New Year’s Day, according to City Manager Kyle Knopp. “These earthquakes were absolutely scary,” he said. “After the...
HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
Storm Damage Noted in Southern Humboldt as Lost Coast Sees Wind Gusts Up to 94 MPH
As the storm front predicted for Northern California hits, reports of damages are coming in from the Southern Humboldt area. The National Weather Service reported that the highest wind gust, as of 11 a.m., was reported on Upper Bear River Road on King’s Range. Additionally, Shelter Cove Fire has...
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
(PHOTOS) Early Morning Fire Erupts in Vacant Eureka House
A dozen years after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake of 2010 knocked it off its foundation, a vacant house on the 2100 block of Eureka’s California Street erupted in flames shortly before dawn Wednesday. As neighbors gathered to watch, Humboldt Bay Fire responded and managed to extinguish the blaze before...
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
