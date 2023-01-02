ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.  The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

A Zimmerman man died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve. According to police, 52-year-old David E. Stewart was riding a snowmobile in a ditch when he hit a driveway approach, went airborne and rolled the snowmobile. "Stewart was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
kfgo.com

One person killed, another hurt in New Years Day snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge New Year’s Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies finding two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree. The man was...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
