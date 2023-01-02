Read full article on original website
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County. Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching...
Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind
The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!
Man Died in Snowmobile Accident in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile accident. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed. The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street...
One person killed, another hurt in New Years Day snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge New Year’s Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies finding two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree. The man was...
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge
Two young adults have died following a snowmobile crash near Cambridge in the early morning hours of the new year. The driver of the snowmobile, 21-year-old Hunter Melander, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. The passenger, 21-year-old Faith Nelson, was taken to Mercy...
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
