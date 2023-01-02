Read full article on original website
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022
The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
NASDAQ
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Casey's (CASY) Stock Seems a Lucrative Pick
Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY appears robust, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. CASY’s price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital capabilities are commendable. The company’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise ordering efficiency, inventory management along with data analytics position it well for future growth.
NASDAQ
With Auto Loan Delinquencies Rising, Does This Mean Trouble for Ally Financial?
Ally is one of the biggest auto lenders in the U.S. Ally Financial (formerly known as the General Motors Acceptance Corp., or GMAC) is one of the biggest auto lenders in the United States. It also has Ally Bank, which is a digital depository insured by the FDIC. Ally offers mortgage lending, corporate finance, personal lending, insurance, and investment services as well.
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
European shares rise on Big Pharma boost, German inflation slows
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with large-cap pharmaceutical companies boosting the main STOXX 600 index, while the region's largest economy, Germany, saw a slowdown in inflation for a second month in a row in December.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Small-Cap Stocks?
Did you know that the S&P 500, an index of 500 of America's most recognized and dominant companies, has returned an average of 10% annually over its lifetime? That's nothing to sneeze at, but why don't Wall Street's biggest and baddest corporations generate higher returns?. While the average market value...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022
The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
Zacks.com
5 Most-Loved ETFs of 2022
VOO - Free Report) , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (. IVV - Free Report) , Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (. SCHD - Free Report) , and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (. TLT - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last year. Wall Street wrapped up...
