Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans
A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket resumes Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Forest Park Review
Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal
The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
Bald eagle rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbor thanks to kayaker
"The bird looked really miserable. I mean, it was wet, bedraggled. When I got there, it didn't move at all."
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
wlip.com
Downtown Urgent Care Sets New Limited Hours
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Urgent Care clinic in the former Kenosha Hospital downtown is officially not going to be open 24/7 as promised. Signs posted on the door of Froedtert’s Urgent Care Clinic show that the facility’s hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. Originally hospital officials said...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Charged With Murdering 6-Month-Old Child
(Mount Prospect, IL) A Lake County man has been charged in the death of a young child in Cook County. Zayden Chavez died last week, as the result of injuries suffered in late October. Prosecutors say the 6-month-old’s father, Adrian Chavez, was responsible for the injuries that led to the boy’s death. The 25-year-old Waukegan man now faces one count of first-degree murder. A bond amount is unknown, but Chavez is due in a Cook County courtroom on the 27th.
fox32chicago.com
Photo released of car wanted in Mount Prospect shooting
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Mount Prospect police have released a photo of a white colored Toyota sedan that was allegedly involved in a shooting Monday night. At about 7:43 p.m., the Toyota entered the parking lot of an apartment building in the northwest suburb and the passenger began flashing gang signs at a person who was walking to their vehicle, Mount Prospect police said in a statement.
CBS News
Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers...
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
wgnradio.com
The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg
David Frei, best known as the face of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 26 years, joins Steve Dale to talk about what participants can expect in the upcoming Great American Dog Show coming to Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on January 6-8. They also discuss the incredible power of therapy dogs. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at the Great American Dog Show website.
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand into new markets
Chicken Salad Chick remains on the fast track when it comes to expansion. The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain will open its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area on Jan. 10, in Batavia, Ill. It will be the company’s fourth location in the state. In addition, Chicken Salad...
nrgmediadixon.com
Monday Evening Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Driver
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with an injury at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road. After arrival, Deputies learned a Ford Escape, driven by a female driver, traveled through the stop intersection without stopping at the stop sign and struck a truck-tractor trailer.
captimes.com
Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history
Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
