Industrial Company Donates Trucks to OK Volunteer Fire Departments

Read full article on original website
Related
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Oklahoma using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
‘Manifesto of defiance’: OTA board corrective action plan ACCESS Oklahoma met with opposition
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
USDA ‘Local Food for Schools’ program launches in Oklahoma
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food for Schools program is designed to help school districts partner with local farmers and ranchers to give students more access to nutritious foods unique to the area they live.
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
KOCO
Pleas to stop turnpike plans in Oklahoma ignored; plans to move forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pleas to stop turnpike plans in the state were ignored. After nearly a year of protesting, multiple lawsuits and a dozen people speaking directly to the board on Tuesday, Access Oklahoma – a plan for a series of turnpikes and road improvements – will move forward.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
KFOR
Flurries on radar in the Panhandle and western OK!
Last night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday radar showed some light snow and flurries out west! However, most of this not reaching the ground. Look for a warming trend by the end of this week and then it turns cooler for the weekend.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
KSAT 12
Store employee stole bundles of Texas Lottery tickets, cashed them in for more than $21,000, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of Texas Lottery tickets from an East Side convenience store where she worked. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, was escorted to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer with San Antonio police.
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
pryorinfopub.com
Counties in Oklahoma with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
Tornado-warned storms move out of Green Country
The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team is tracking conditions across Green Country to keep you informed.
These States Were The Hottest Spots For Lake Homes in 2022
Pipes and roadways have frozen plus air travel is a mess. Thoughts of sugarplums have passed. Now visions of warmer weather, sunset watching from your boat, and the lake home lifestyle are dancing in your head. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, have...
There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast
In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
Comments / 1