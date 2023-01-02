ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Industrial Company Donates Trucks to OK Volunteer Fire Departments

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
News On 6

Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals

Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Flurries on radar in the Panhandle and western OK!

Last night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday radar showed some light snow and flurries out west! However, most of this not reaching the ground. Look for a warming trend by the end of this week and then it turns cooler for the weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSAT 12

Store employee stole bundles of Texas Lottery tickets, cashed them in for more than $21,000, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of Texas Lottery tickets from an East Side convenience store where she worked. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, was escorted to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer with San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CandysDirt

These States Were The Hottest Spots For Lake Homes in 2022

Pipes and roadways have frozen plus air travel is a mess. Thoughts of sugarplums have passed. Now visions of warmer weather, sunset watching from your boat, and the lake home lifestyle are dancing in your head. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, have...
ALABAMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy