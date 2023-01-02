Read full article on original website
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopeful his side can pull off FA Cup upset against Newcastle
Moore, who last week completed 100 games in charge of the Hillsborough side, has guided Wednesday to second place in League One with eyes firmly on promotion.
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
Sunderland get Ross Stewart boost as Premier League suitors close in on alternative
The January transfer pieces are starting to fall into place, which should mean dwindling interest in Ross Stewart.
Roker Ramble: Your weekly round up of non-Sunderland AFC news is right here!
I fondly remember the time I first realised that Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony was a gold-plated whopper, flamed grilled and straight from the kitchens of Burger King. During one of the many lockdowns we endured, he appeared on the Roker Rapport podcast ahead of our clash with Peterborough United. Now...
Soccer-Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The odds on Everton manager Frank Lampard getting the sack tumbled on Tuesday after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion left them just above the Premier League relegation zone.
Soccer-West Ham stop the rot with point at Leeds
LEEDS, England, Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United brought an end to a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats as they battled to a 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Wednesday.
John Egan: Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says defender a goal threat
Sheffield United centre-half John Egan's recent purple patch in front of goal is no surprise given his set-piece threat, says boss Paul Heckingbottom. Egan has two goals in his past three games, setting the platform for a 2-1 win at Wigan and then salvaging an injury-time equaliser against QPR. The...
Oh what fun it is to see Sunderland win away!
With Sunderland 4-1 up at Wigan in our last match of the year, our huge following broke into a retention of ‘oh what fun it is to see Sunderland win away’ to the tune of ‘Jingle Bells’. The fans at the DW Stadium and the many watching on TV had seen our side shake off a rusty first half display by coming out firing and putting a dreadful Latics side to the sword.
On This Day (Dec 4th 1992): Sunderland legend Patsy Gallacher - “The Mighty Atom” - passes away
The 4th of January 1992 saw the passing of Sunderland forward Patrick “Patsy” Gallacher. The diminutive forward was born on 21/08/1909 in Bridge of Weir, Scotland. With a very healthy Scottish playing contingent and scouting network at Sunderland, Gallacher joined the ground staff at 17 years old in 1927. He signed professional forms in 1928 and made his debut against Arsenal at Roker Park in the 1929/30 season in a 1-0 defeat.
Dean Ryan: Dragons finally confirm departure of director of rugby
Dragons have finally confirmed the departure of director of rugby Dean Ryan. Ryan was absent from his role after the United Rugby Championship (URC) opening defeat against Edinburgh in September 2022, when he criticised his players. His departure has only been officially confirmed almost four months later in a short...
Morgan Rogers: Blackpool sign winger on loan from Manchester City
Manchester City have loaned England Under-20 winger Morgan Rogers to Championship side Blackpool for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old is reunited with boss Michael Appleton, who he previously played for while on loan at Lincoln. Rogers is yet to feature for City's first team but had senior experience...
