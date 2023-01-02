Read full article on original website
Loved Ones Ask For Help Finding California Woman Presumed Kidnapped In Mexico
A Facebook group called "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" said she was allegedly forced into a van in Mexico on Nov. 29. Family and friends are asking for help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman from California. Monica De Leon, who is originally from San Mateo, California, was allegedly...
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
A History of Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship
Newsweek looks back on the relationship timeline of political figures and former married couple Guilfoyle and Newsom.
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California started late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water...
Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest
Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Brad Pitt’s new castle and the wildest California real estate deals of 2022
The year saw some very unusual listings across the Bay Area and California that caught our eye.
See This Guy Spend 52 Hours On The California Zephyr Train
Imagine a two-day train trip across America and witnessing the stunning views as you go. No one can say no to this series of sceneries, just like Mike of DownieLive. With his good friend Will Edmond, they embarked on the California Zephyr, the most scenic train of Amtrak. The journey would go on for 2,348 miles, from Chicago to San Francisco. They would pass seven states in only 52 hours, or so they thought.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
How an atmospheric river is impacting the West Coast
NEW YORK — An atmospheric river is slamming the West Coast, bringing intense rain, winds and snow that could make for treacherous conditions. Atmospheric rivers are like "rivers in the sky," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The long, narrow regions in the atmosphere carry large amounts of water vapor over the Pacific Ocean, which is released as rain in lower elevations or snow in higher elevations when they make landfall. The events are "tied closely to both water supply and flood risks," NOAA said.
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like it
Denver, Colorado has received over 3,500 migrants and the city is overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals. The migrants arrived with little money, support, and have to get integrated into a new country to fit in.
Harry says in new book William attacked him, branded Meghan 'difficult'
Prince Harry recounts in his new book how he was physically attacked by his older brother Prince William during an argument over his wife Meghan, according to an excerpt leaked days before the memoir's publication. Harry then told his older brother to leave.
WWE to Hold ‘Money in the Bank’ in London
It'll be WWE’s first pay-per-view held in London in over two decades.
Salesforce is a cautionary tale for other tech companies
Salesforce's layoffs signal that the tech industry is going to continue downhill, as customers cut spending. Here's a forecast for the storm ahead.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California snowpack in good shape entering 2023
California’s snowpack — water stored in the form of snow in the Sierra Nevada — stood at 174 percent of the usual average for this time of year, according to the state Department of Water Resources (DWR). And more precipitation is coming: Later this week California is expected to be lashed by an atmospheric river —…
Latest California atmospheric river storm quickly turns deadly
The latest in a series of atmospheric river storms barreled into California Wednesday and was already being blamed for at least two deaths. It brought high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and prompted evacuation orders in many areas, including a high-risk coastal town where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018.
The railroad that transformed the US
The first transcontinental railroad, also known as the Pacific Railroad or the Overland Route, was the first railway to connect the United States west to the existing east network. 1. Construction. The railroad was built between 1863 and 1869 and the 3,075 km long project was split between three private...
California’s Supreme Court Seats Its First Queer Woman of Color
Justice Kelli Evans officially received her robes at the state’s capital on Monday, making her both the first openly queer woman and first queer woman of color to serve on the California State Supreme Court. Evans, whose confirmation hearing took place in November, had previously sat on Alameda County’s...
