Imagine a two-day train trip across America and witnessing the stunning views as you go. No one can say no to this series of sceneries, just like Mike of DownieLive. With his good friend Will Edmond, they embarked on the California Zephyr, the most scenic train of Amtrak. The journey would go on for 2,348 miles, from Chicago to San Francisco. They would pass seven states in only 52 hours, or so they thought.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO