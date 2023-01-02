ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New York Post

Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
PALO ALTO, CA
a-z-animals.com

See This Guy Spend 52 Hours On The California Zephyr Train

Imagine a two-day train trip across America and witnessing the stunning views as you go. No one can say no to this series of sceneries, just like Mike of DownieLive. With his good friend Will Edmond, they embarked on the California Zephyr, the most scenic train of Amtrak. The journey would go on for 2,348 miles, from Chicago to San Francisco. They would pass seven states in only 52 hours, or so they thought.
COLORADO STATE
102.5 The Bone

How an atmospheric river is impacting the West Coast

NEW YORK — An atmospheric river is slamming the West Coast, bringing intense rain, winds and snow that could make for treacherous conditions. Atmospheric rivers are like "rivers in the sky," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The long, narrow regions in the atmosphere carry large amounts of water vapor over the Pacific Ocean, which is released as rain in lower elevations or snow in higher elevations when they make landfall. The events are "tied closely to both water supply and flood risks," NOAA said.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Latest California atmospheric river storm quickly turns deadly

The latest in a series of atmospheric river storms barreled into California Wednesday and was already being blamed for at least two deaths. It brought high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and prompted evacuation orders in many areas, including a high-risk coastal town where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
traveltomorrow.com

The railroad that transformed the US

The first transcontinental railroad, also known as the Pacific Railroad or the Overland Route, was the first railway to connect the United States west to the existing east network. 1. Construction. The railroad was built between 1863 and 1869 and the 3,075 km long project was split between three private...
NEBRASKA STATE
sfstandard.com

California’s Supreme Court Seats Its First Queer Woman of Color

Justice Kelli Evans officially received her robes at the state’s capital on Monday, making her both the first openly queer woman and first queer woman of color to serve on the California State Supreme Court. Evans, whose confirmation hearing took place in November, had previously sat on Alameda County’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

