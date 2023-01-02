Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son. The post Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty appeared first on KYMA.
Fight between two men leads to stabbing
Yesterday afternoon, a fight between two men in the Crossroads Mission area escalated into a stabbing. The post Fight between two men leads to stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue
A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday around the area of W. 5th St. and N. 13th Avenue. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Yuma County receives river cleanup award
The voluntary cleanup in August removed over 11 tons of waste. The post Yuma County receives river cleanup award appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours
YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened
The gap was left in the wall when President Biden took office and signed an executive order halting all border wall construction. The post Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357
YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
Food poverty rates plague Yuma
Recent data from last year shows Yuma County's poverty rate at more than 17 percent. The post Food poverty rates plague Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma
With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
yumadailynews.com
Christmas tree drop off still available till Jan. 6th
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been reminding the community that Christmas trees can still be dropped off, and free of charge. Locals can drop off their unwanted trees at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts. Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County
The Blue Angels arrived this morning in Imperial County and many residents were able to see the smoke in the sky. The post The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man tries to rob Yuma stores, but fails says police
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been arrested by police for trying to rob a Fry's Food Store. Police say the attempted robbery call reported a man entering a store trying to hold it up. The man did not get any money. Thats when YPD say an hour later...
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma, free to attend
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing the family-friendly event Medjool Date Festival. The event will have live concerts, feature local celebrity chef demonstrations, community performances, a kids’ zone, festival food, and cold beer for sale. The event is also free to attend. The Medjool Date Festival...
Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road
Two passengers in a car loses control and end up sinking in a canal east of Dogwood Road on Tuesday. The post Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0