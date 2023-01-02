ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Elderly women from Yuma found after 4 hours

YUMA - An elderly woman from Yuma has been found by YCSO Search & Rescue team. For an unknown reason, the woman left her house without her cell phone and left on foot in an unknown direction on January 1st around 6:00 pm. YCSO identified the woman as Margaret Finley,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened

The gap was left in the wall when President Biden took office and signed an executive order halting all border wall construction. The post Yuma’s “wall gap” re-opened appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357

YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Unearthing Memories of Thomas Meyer at MCAS Yuma

With the beginning of a New Year, a former Yuma family has found a new sense of closure. This Fall, KAWC met a family with a story tinged in tragedy. During an intimate event at MCAS-Yuma on Halloween, The Meyer family unearthed a treasure trove of memories, left buried in honor of Thomas Meyer.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Christmas tree drop off still available till Jan. 6th

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been reminding the community that Christmas trees can still be dropped off, and free of charge. Locals can drop off their unwanted trees at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts. Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man tries to rob Yuma stores, but fails says police

YUMA - A man in Yuma has been arrested by police for trying to rob a Fry's Food Store. Police say the attempted robbery call reported a man entering a store trying to hold it up. The man did not get any money. Thats when YPD say an hour later...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma, free to attend

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing the family-friendly event Medjool Date Festival. The event will have live concerts, feature local celebrity chef demonstrations, community performances, a kids’ zone, festival food, and cold beer for sale. The event is also free to attend. The Medjool Date Festival...
