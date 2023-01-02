Read full article on original website
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must Try
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence Movement
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
korncountry.com
CRH hosts healthcare opportunity fair
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus Regional Health (CRH) hosts “Discover CRH: Connect Your Skills to Healthcare” this month. The two-day open house gives attendees a chance to explore, and even try to simulate, a variety of jobs and experiences within the healthcare industry. The opportunity fair is from...
korncountry.com
Columbus’ Autism Network Scholarship deadline is one week away
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Heritage Fund reminds the community that the deadline for interested parties to apply for Heritage Fund’s Columbus Autism Network Scholarship is next week. Applicants must be a resident of Bartholomew, Jennings, Brown, Jackson, or Shelby County and must be pursuing or have plans to...
bcdemocrat.com
‘I’ll miss it’: Colglazier retiring as nurse practitioner after 40 years
Reflecting on 40 years of serving the health needs of Indiana communities, Cindy Colglazier said the most rewarding part of it all was time spent with people and patients in Brown County. Her work has affected countless patients throughout her career, ranging in almost all ages. Now, Colglazier is retiring...
korncountry.com
Former State Rep. Milo Smith running for Columbus mayor
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A former state representative who spent over a decade in the Indiana General Assembly has filed to run for Mayor of the City of Columbus. Milo Smith (R) served in the Indiana General Assembly representing District 59 from 2006 to 2018, when he decided to not seek reelection. In his announcement, Smith noted his experience as a small business owner and said he would promote fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man back in U.S. after stroke left him stranded in Mexico
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is back in the United States after a stroke left him stranded in Mexico for days, and his family is thanking the community for helping make it happen. Ray Rice, the owner of I-105.3, a country radio station in Scottsburg, is now...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
marketplace.org
Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs
It’s been nearly a year since Savannah May was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison, and she’s looking for a job. She applied to one store, she said, and “then I applied to another store, and because of my background, I didn’t get it.”. May...
Current Publishing
Letter: IDN honors organ, tissue donors at funerals
One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make. In 2021, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov To Kick Off 2023
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndiananUNclaimed.gov to kick off 2023. After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,”...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
