Tage Thompson named NHL’s ‘Third Star’ for month of December

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson has been selected as the NHL’s “Third Star” for the month of December.

Thompson was second in league scoring with 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 11 games this past month.

Buffalo ended up going 8-2-1 in December led by Thompson.

Thompson had five goals and six points in a game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus back on Dec. 7. It marked the second time this season the 25-year-old had a six-point game. The only other Sabres player to ever do that was Pat LaFontaine.

The five goals in a single game tied Dave Anderychuk’s team record.

The NHL’s “First Star” of the month was Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin. Like Thompson, he had 13 goals and 22 points, but he did it in 15 games.

Ovechkin also became the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals. The 37-year-old is now second all-time in goals with 806. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader with 894 goals.

Meanwhile, the NHL’s “Second Star” was Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. In 15 games, McDavid had 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points.

McDavid is only the third player in Edmonton history to have a 30-point month, joining Gretzky and Jari Kurri.