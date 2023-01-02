Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Applications for BCCF Scholarships Are Now Available
Berks County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for over 100 scholarship funds. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. Students must complete a single online application to be matched to a qualifying scholarship. Many of the scholarships are for Berks County high-school seniors, while others support non-traditional students...
bctv.org
PAHA of Berks County’s 16th Annual Wigilia Dinner 1-3-23
Host Tom Gajewski introduces a video of the 2022 Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County’s 16th Annual Wigilia Dinner, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Reading on 12/18/22, and provides information on upcoming events in the local Polish-American community, on Polish-American Connection. From the program:...
bctv.org
Berks History Center Offers Virtual Pennsylvania Dutch Language Classes
Albright College Freedman Gallery Presents “Legacy, a Faculty & Alumni Showcase”. Berks History Center (BHC) is pleased to present a virtual eight-week course that introduces participants to the language and culture of the Pennsylvania Dutch. Multiple courses will begin the week of January 9, 2023, and conclude the week of February 27, 2023.
bctv.org
Berks County Public Libraries Promote Sustainable Development Goals
During the first quarter of 2023, public libraries in Berks County aim to build awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the small changes we can make to promote a more sustainable future. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all United Nations Member States...
Two Parks in Chester County Awarded $4.67 Million in Grants
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that two projects in Chester County that will provide scenic recreation parks have been awarded grants totaling $4.67 million, writes Holly Herman for Patch. Westtown Township will receive $4 million that will go toward the purchase of the Crebilly Farm, which will be turned into a...
bctv.org
10th Annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Dr. Eric Darr, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Members 1st Federal Credit Union Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson Wednesday launched the 10th annual student financial literacy scholarship competition entitled, “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?”. “High school is a critical...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
bctv.org
United Way Announces Summer Learning & LIVE UNITED Grant Opportunities
Grants focus on early grade reading and community building. United Way of Berks County’s commitment to improving early grade reading and to strengthening our community is supported through two grant opportunities presented by the organization. Summer Learning Grants are open to schools and organizations serving Pre-K through 3rd grade...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Pride announces new business alliance
READING, Pa. – Reading Pride Celebration announced Monday the launch of its new Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance. The program will partner with LGBTQ+ and ally businesses to promote opportunities for entrepreneurship, economic growth and success in the LGBTQ+ community and countywide. The alliance is an expansion of the 2014's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
bctv.org
Community Forum: Adult English Language Learning with a Purpose
Crow Holdings Announces Plans for “Route 61 Logistics Center”. Many Berks County Employers are facing unprecedented workforce challenges including unusually employee high turnover and less than effective recruiting results despite significant compensation increases. As we begin 2023, there are literally thousands of unfilled job openings across many sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, construction and utilities, logistics and transportation, and agriculture/food production. The County Workforce Development Board approved a strategic plan to address these challenges.
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
If Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville was still open, the bumpy ride would have been over already. Instead, one patient had to deal with a 30-minute ride. It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic.
This Bucks County School District is Using a Survey to Find Their Next Superintendent
The school district is looking for community feedback to find the new superintendent. A Bucks County school district has taken to their community in order to find their next superintendent following the current one’s retirement. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the creative activities. With...
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
bctv.org
Mayor Moran Announces Extension of Winter Wonderland Ice Skating
“We look forward to seeing more families enjoy fun activities in downtown Reading, like Winter Wonderland Ice Skating,” said Mayor Moran. ” It is really special to see how many kids in our community experienced ice skating for the first time through this opportunity. I will continue to collaborate with our partners to provide entertainment opportunities like this in our great City.”
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
buckscountyherald.com
Despite loss of SPCA’s Quakertown shelter, 40 hoarded Perkasie cats re-homed
Luna peered out from her cage at the Bucks County SPCA Lahaska Shelter in Buckingham with a look that seemed to say “me next please.”. The three-year-old domestic shorthair mix, one of 76 cats recovered from a hoarding situation at a Perkasie apartment, got her wish just two days later, becoming one of 40 of the cats to be adopted into a new family as of noon Tuesday.
