Dave McCoid
David “Dave” Louden McCoid, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, passed away of natural causes in his home on December 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dave was born on December 30, 1940 to Eugene Calvin and Roberta (Biddle Louden) McCoid. After graduating from Mount Pleasant Community High School, Dave went to the University of Iowa, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. At Iowa he met the love of his life, Marilyn Alice Minford, and they married on November 24, 1964. They moved to Columbia,
Robert Batey
Robert Batey, 94, of Mount Pleasant, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield. Born New Year’s Day, 1928 to Harry and Mary Batey, Robert grew up a child of the Great Depression. At a young age he learned to hunt and trap in order to supplement the family food source, and soon parlayed that skill into the fur business and a source of income for the family. Always the entrepreneur, he rented a blacksmith shop at 14, and was soon joined by his father.
James Carlsen Brock
James Carlsen Brock, 59, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away at 10:34 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1963, in Fairfield, Illinois, the son of Carlsen and Marjorie (Wilson) Brock. On December 7, 2002, he married Cheryl Vernice Fulton at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
Myrnan “Tink” Parrott (final arrangements)
Myrna “Tink” Parrott, 73, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 8 p.m. that evening. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on April 22, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Airport Road Vineyard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Lockridge Baptist Church in her memory.
Nicholas Lee Huston
Nicholas Lee Huston, 43, of Grand Island, NE and formerly of Mediapolis, IA, died November 24, 2022 at his residence in Grand Island. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the American Legion Daniel Matson Post #243, 330 S. Northfield St. in Mediapolis. Mr. Craig Grothe will preside. Burial will be at a later date in the Beauchamp Cemetery, Wyman, IA.
Scholarship Applications Now Being Accepted in Memory of Mike Orris by Washington County Fair Association
Scholarship Applications Now Being Accepted in Memory of Mike Orris by Washington County Fair Association. The Washington County Fair Association started an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Washington County in 2019 to provide for an annual scholarship. The third scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a member of the graduating Class of 2023 who has been a participant in Washington 4H or FFA for 4 years.
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Official Crash Details Released
On December 27th, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34. An investigation at the scene, determined a 2006 Grey Ford F-150 driven by Bodie Rodgers, 48 of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south bound on Franklin Avenue and collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro, driven by Sara LeBlanc, 60 of Mount Pleasant.
Sports, January 3rd
Mt. Pleasant swept New London on a Monday night doubleheader with the girls winning the first game 59-20. It was Tristian Shull who did most of the heavy lifting hitting four threes in the first quarter before finishing with 23 points on the game including six three-pointers. Andrea Lopreato finished with a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Natalie Burden led the Tigers in points with 7. The Panthers are now 5-6 and they will play Fort Madison at home this Friday, January 6th.
Mt. Pleasant Football with Four All-State Academics
Mt. Pleasant- The Panther football team had four members named to the Football Academic All-State team. To make the team the student-athlete must be a senior starter, have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year, and the Head Coach must recommend them. From left to right in the picture, Zerek Venghaus, Bowen Davis, Bryce Wilson, and Zach Frazier all earned the honor.
Wayland City Council Meeting
The Wayland City Council meeting will be held January 4 at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall. Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an. item be removed for separate consideration. a. Minutes of December 21,...
Scam Alert
On December 20th, 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a scam. The investigation determined the scam took place involving the social media platform, Facebook, and the digital wallet, Venmo. The victim was selling items via the Facebook marketplace. A price was agreed upon and the money exchange would take place through Venmo.
