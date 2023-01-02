Myrna “Tink” Parrott, 73, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 4 to 8 p.m. that evening. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on April 22, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Airport Road Vineyard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Lockridge Baptist Church in her memory.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO