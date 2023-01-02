ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 68

My idea
3d ago

he has lost the only family family he has ever known. so let him create a new family with Megan & fade out of the royal limelight & into Megan's life.

Reply(11)
15
Sandra Sepulveda-West
3d ago

Harry thinks that he's the only victim her after his mom died. Did he ever think about his brother or her side of the family how they suffered without her? Nope. He will be making books and interviews about his poor him til he is old and only for money to keep him rich. How sad because his mother didn't act like this after her divorce to Charles.

Reply(7)
13
kells
3d ago

This is the life you wanted so suck it up buttercup. After the way you and Meghan spoke of your family you still expect special treatment. You should really think about what you and her did to your grandmother and grandfather. Just because Meghan’s joke of family can’t get along she doesn’t want you to have your family.

Reply(1)
10
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
netflixjunkie.com

Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
New York Post

Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift

It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
The Independent

Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’

Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!

Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy