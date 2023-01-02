Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage next year
Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it.The mammoth spending bill passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that 15 million to 18 million people will lose Medicaid coverage — or about 1 in 5 people currently in the program. "The reality is that millions of people are going to lose Medicaid coverage," said Jennifer Tolbert, the foundation's associate director of the program on...
Medicaid Access Could Be Lost to Millions Come April — Here’s Why
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being considered by Congress could threaten Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans who enrolled in the health insurance program during the COVID-19...
marketplace.org
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn. The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Missouri court rules in favor of Planned Parenthood Medicaid patients, ‘defunding’ is unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri state court ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood and found the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) violated the state’s constitution. According to a press release from Planned Parenthood, the department refused to reimburse care provided to patients through the Medicaid program.
healthcaredive.com
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 29. A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs.
The ‘death penalty’ of child welfare: In 6 months, some parents lose their children forever
This article was published in partnership with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive ProPublica’s biggest stories as soon as they’re published. CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the months after a West Virginia court permanently took away their right to parent their daughters...
Gov. Reeves, other governors ask Biden to end COVID-19 health emergency
Gov. Tate Reeves has joined with 24 other states to ask President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19, which would allow the state to remove some people from Medicaid coverage. First declared in January 2020 under the Trump Administration, the public health emergency gives health...
TennCare to Restart Renewals
Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
Louisiana TikTok ban explained: Lawmakers, TikTok officials weigh in
Last week Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced he will be banning TikTok off state department-issued devices this includes phones and laptops.
Sununu calls for end of COVID Medicaid policy, as state races to prepare beneficiaries
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Medicaid recipients have benefitted from a key safeguard: They can’t be kicked off the program as long as the federal government continues its public health emergency. That provision – passed by Congress in March 2020 – has allowed Medicaid recipients to continue receiving that health coverage even if their salary […] The post Sununu calls for end of COVID Medicaid policy, as state races to prepare beneficiaries appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FDA says pharmacies can now give abortion pills by prescription. What about in Florida?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow select retail and online pharmacies in the United States to provide abortion pills to people with prescriptions, in a move that will greatly increase the availability of the medication at a time when many states are trying to limit these measures.
New bill would force feds to fix West Virginia and Ohio prison cameras
President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14, requires the Bureau of Prisons […]
Cases of young kids eating legal weed edibles skyrocketing, researchers say
Maybe it's a chocolate bar. Or a piece of gummy candy. It could be a cookie. At least, that's what it looks like to a child. They don't understand what that weird, earthy smell is. They don't know what marijuana smells like. They reach up and take a bite, leaving crumbs or...
Company involved in opioid lawsuit violated federal law in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), AmerisourceBergen Corporation and two of its subsidiaries, violated federal law in connection with the distribution of controlled substances to pharmacies and other customers across the country, contributing to the prescription opioid epidemic. The complaint...
Complex
Amber McLaughlin Becomes First Transgender Woman Executed in U.S. After Governor Declines Clemency
Amber McLaughlin, 49, has been executed in Missouri, despite calls from death penalty abolition advocates and lawmakers for the execution to be halted, marking what’s widely been referred to as the first instance of a transgender woman being put to death in the U.S. Per a report from the...
Biden's $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Set to Revolutionize Healthcare: Here's How it Will Affect You
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, set to be signed by President Biden, is a nearly $1.7 trillion appropriations bill that will fund the federal government through fiscal year 2023.
Washington lawmaker introduces proposal to pay prisoners minimum wage
(The Center Square) – A Washington legislator who served time behind bars contends it is time for the state to stop saving millions on the backs of inmates who are paid pennies for work in prison jobs. "This is an evolution of slavery," Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, told reporters....
Comments / 0