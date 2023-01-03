ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy