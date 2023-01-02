Read full article on original website
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Who is the Late Barbara Walters' Daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber?
We were devastated to learn that beloved Barbara Walters passed away at age 93 on December 30, 2022 – and our hearts especially go out to her daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber. Keep reading to learn more about the late journalist’s only child. Article continues below advertisement. Barbara Walter’s...
Why Rosie O’Donnell Wasn’t Part of The View’s Barbara Walters Tribute
Rosie O'Donnell did not take part in The View's tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday, January 3, but she was invited to appear. An ABC rep and a spokesperson for the League of Our Own actress both confirmed that O'Donnell, 60, was invited to take part in the special episode, TVLine reports. However, […]
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
Barbara Walters’ daughter sold her Florida getaway after dementia diagnosis
The Florida retreat that Barbara Walters purchased in 2014 — the same year she announced her retirement — was put on the market shortly after her dementia diagnosis took a turn for the worst. Walters, a broadcast media legend who passed away at age 93 just before the...
Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source
Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters. According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder."Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing...
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Father, Lou Walters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters, who died on December 30, will always be remembered for her ability to ask the "killer questions" to everyone from presidents to pop stars. It was a skill she developed thanks to her parents, particularly her father. London-born Louis "Lou" Walters was the founder of New York's famed Latin Quarter nightclub. It promised to deliver a fabulous display of "exquisite girls, exciting scenes, delicious food [and] continuous music," per PBS, and it didn't disappoint. He was also a booking agent who helped bring comedian Jack Haley to stardom as the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz," per ABC News.
The View Reunites Past Co-Hosts to Honor Late Barbara Walters
The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend. After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay...
Barbara Walters' Longtime 'View' Producer Reflects on How 'She Kicked Sexism and Ageism Squarely in the Ass'
Barbara Walters was a force to be reckoned with — and her producer of decades Bill Geddie often had a front-row seat to her mastery of the broadcast medium. Geddie, who worked with Walters at ABC for years before they joined forces to create The View in 1997, exclusively offered insights to PEOPLE about her illustrious career.
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
People are sharing excruciating moment Barbara Walters asked Chris Christie why he's fat
Barbara Walters, the legendary journalist known for her interviews, died on 30 December at 93 years old. People online paid tribute to Walters by sharing their favorite interviews she conducted, both insightful and cringy. This included a 2012 interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie where Walters asked a particularly strange question regarding Christie's weight. "You are a little overweight," Walters said. Christie responded, "more than a little.""Why?" Walters asked. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAfter Christie told Walters he has not been able to figure out why she asked him if he has ever tried...
'She would kick us under the table': 'The View' hosts share Barbara Walters stories
"The View" gathered current and former hosts to honor Barbara Walters, the show's creator who died last week at 93 years old.
Barbara Walters, legendary journalist and trailblazer, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a broadcast legend and pioneer who became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no...
