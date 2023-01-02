Read full article on original website
Medicaid Access Could Be Lost to Millions Come April — Here’s Why
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being considered by Congress could threaten Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans who enrolled in the health insurance program during the COVID-19...
Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage next year
Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it.The mammoth spending bill passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that 15 million to 18 million people will lose Medicaid coverage — or about 1 in 5 people currently in the program. "The reality is that millions of people are going to lose Medicaid coverage," said Jennifer Tolbert, the foundation's associate director of the program on...
healthcaredive.com
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 29. A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs.
TennCare to Restart Renewals
Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Judge rules against Oklahoma in attempt to execute inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to have a federal prisoner transferred to state custody so he can be executed. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor denied Oklahoma’s request to have inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson, 58, transferred from federal custody to Oklahoma and dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction.
Federal judge allows state to commence with execution of Mississippi death row inmate
A federal judge has rejected a Mississippi death row inmate’s request to block the state from carrying out his execution while the courts decide a constitutional challenge to the drugs the state plans to use to put the inmate to death. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate wrote in his...
Leaving no wiggle room, Ky. Supreme Court trips up GOP march to destroy public schools
Linda Blackford: Kentucky’s Supreme Court and NKU delivered a one-two punch to school choice efforts.
Arkansas, Oklahoma lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Lawmakers from Arkansas and Oklahoma react to the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8.
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year
The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to intervene in a request from two renewable energy firms that say they’ll miss out on millions of dollars in tax savings from a program set to expire this year because an overwhelmed state agency failed to process their application in time. The...
Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times
A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
Gov. Reeves, other governors ask Biden to end COVID-19 health emergency
Gov. Tate Reeves has joined with 24 other states to ask President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19, which would allow the state to remove some people from Medicaid coverage. First declared in January 2020 under the Trump Administration, the public health emergency gives health...
Outgoing Oregon governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
With less than a month left in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is using her clemency powers to commute the death sentences to life in prison.
Sununu calls for end of COVID Medicaid policy, as state races to prepare beneficiaries
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Medicaid recipients have benefitted from a key safeguard: They can’t be kicked off the program as long as the federal government continues its public health emergency. That provision – passed by Congress in March 2020 – has allowed Medicaid recipients to continue receiving that health coverage even if their salary […] The post Sununu calls for end of COVID Medicaid policy, as state races to prepare beneficiaries appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Louisiana TikTok ban explained: Lawmakers, TikTok officials weigh in
Last week Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced he will be banning TikTok off state department-issued devices this includes phones and laptops.
marketplace.org
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like it
Denver, Colorado has received over 3,500 migrants and the city is overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals. The migrants arrived with little money, support, and have to get integrated into a new country to fit in.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum secured $1.4 billion in settlements in 2022
(The Center Square) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum reported a record-breaking $1.4 billion in legal settlements for the state. The settlements came from pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, drug distribution companies, a consulting firm and an agricultural chemical and biotechnology corporation. Oregon is part of eight multi-state agreements seeking to hold manufactures, distributors, sellers and promoters of opioids accountable for addiction, and have them foot the bill for recovery programs. “These...
Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding.
