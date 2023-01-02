SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Salestable, InflowCX, Pensa, SutiSoft and more!

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Reflecting its Innovative Products and Solutions that Incorporate Customer Experience Management, InteractiveTel Becomes TotalCX
Company Rebrands to Emphasize Focus on Revolutionizing the Customer Experience in the Automotive Industry. TotalCX formerly InteractiveTel announced the official launch of a new company name and branding. TotalCX reflects the evolution of InteractiveTel’s products and services to a suite of solutions encompassing its philosophy of providing an excellent customer experience.
ceoworld.biz
The Future of the Hospitality Industry is Technology
The hospitality industry is highly competitive, so it’s important that it moves with the times. Additionally, customer expectations are always shifting based on new technologies that are introduced. Obsolete systems will have a negative impact on your bottom line. Whether you’re a hotel owner or you run a restaurant,...
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Oren Bar-on Adds Further High-Tech Expertise to MCE’s Advisory Board
MCE evolves advisory board through addition of senior tech and finance advisor. MCE Systems Ltd., the global leader in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM), announces today it has appointed Oren Bar-on, former EY Tech Practice Leader of EY Israel and a senior strategic advisor to tech companies, to join the MCE advisory board. Oren joins a group of world-renown MCE advisory board members including Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim (former President of SK Telecom), Mike Sutcliff (former Accenture Digital Group CEO), Scott Rice (former Sprint CIO), Teresa Ostapower (former AT&T SVP Technology Transformation), John Elliott (former McKinsey Partner) and Jim Hudak (former Microsoft senior executive).
salestechstar.com
ClearGov Receives 2022 ChurnZero ChurnHero Award For Improved Onboarding Process And 100% Customer Satisfaction Rate
After rapid growth, ClearGov improved its onboarding process with ChurnZero, reduced onboarding time by 26%, and achieved a 100% satisfaction rating. ClearGov, a leader in local government cloud-native Budget Cycle Management software, has been awarded the 2022 ChurnHero OnBoarding Hero Award from customer success software provider, ChurnZero. ChurnZero is a...
beckersdental.com
3 dental leadership moves
A DSO that named its chief dental officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Dec. 28:. 1. Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. 2. Former Microsoft director Stephen Fong joined dental software company Planet DDS as CFO.
salestechstar.com
PTC Completes Acquisition of ServiceMax
Acquisition expands service capabilities of PTC’s closed-loop PLM portfolio. PTC today announced that it has completed its acquisition of ServiceMax from an entity majority owned by Silver Lake. The acquisition adds important field service management (FSM) capabilities to PTC’s closed-loop product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital thread offerings. ServiceMax provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-native FSM capabilities for servicing complex long-lifecycle products, including managing information about serviced products, creating and managing work orders, and scheduling and dispatching technicians. Product manufacturers increasingly view their product-related service offerings as an important business strategy for maintaining product performance, increasing customer satisfaction, driving revenue growth, and expanding profitability.
salestechstar.com
Zip Recognized as a 2022 ProcureTech100 Company for Its Modern Intake-to-Procure Solution
ProcureTech Selected Zip for Its Seamless, Consumer-grade User Experience That Eases Procurement Challenges for the Enterprise. Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, announced it has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2022 ProcureTech100 distinction, the definitive list of the top 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions around the globe. The ProcureTech100 is a collaboration between ProcureTech – a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem – and Kearney, a leading global management consultancy.
salestechstar.com
OpenBots Welcomes 2023 by Launching Digital Workforce Solutions at the Global Digital Workforce Summit
CTOs, CFOs, CIOs and IT Directors looking to enhance business operations now have an ally in the digital workforce. OpenBots officially announced the first Global Digital Workforce Summit to be held virtually in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2 and 3 of 2023. This event brings international leaders from the intelligent automation industry to share their latest automation solutions and implementation tips.
salestechstar.com
Is a Solution Selling Based Approach More Beneficial in B2B Sales?
Solution selling can enable better sales outcomes because it helps create a better connect customer connect viz-a-viz a brand’s product and services. The concept of solution selling gained traction many years ago. Solution selling can enable sellers to understand modern buyers and their needs using better processes. As a...
solarpowerworldonline.com
SolarEdge acquires monitoring platform for global C&I customers
SolarEdge announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Hark Systems Ltd. Founded in 2016 and based in Leeds, UK, Hark offers a highly flexible Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet of Things (IoT) platform that allows enterprises and asset operators to connect, analyze and optimize industrial assets and energy in their commercial sites. Hark’s technology enables rapid deployment and commissioning across multiple sites. Hark’s customer base is comprised of diverse industries, including some of the largest supermarket chains in the UK.
salestechstar.com
Nexite to Exhibit at Nrf 2023: Retail’s Big Show Innovation Lab
Nexite, the pioneering data platform for real-time in-store intelligence, is exhibiting its leading retail technology at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show Innovation Lab from January 15-17 in New York City. Nexite will showcase its innovative merchandise platform that provides retailers with an automated, in-store solution that connects physical merchandise to the cloud. This innovative technology has already proven to be extremely successful in driving sales and offering new customer experiences.
salestechstar.com
Tangoe Names New Chief Product Officer
Chris Ortbals to lead Tangoe product strategy and execution. Tangoe, the industry leader in technology expense management, managed mobility services, and cloud service expense management, announced that Chris Ortbals has joined its executive team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As an experienced leader in software and services, Ortbals will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the next generation of Tangoe products.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer at Kargo
Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer at Kargo has a few thoughts on what sales people and marketers should do to deepen customer engagement in 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Jeannine, tell us more about yourself and your role at Kargo…. Thanks so much for having me! So, a...
Ouster and Cyngn Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Digital Lidar-Powered Autonomy Technology to Industrial Vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
Zacks.com
TREX Sells Commercial Products Business to Sightline
TREX - Free Report) divested its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc., to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. In the first nine months of 2022, the segment generated sales of $35.1 million, which reflects 3.8% of the total net sales. Also, it incurred a net loss of $2.4 million in the said period.
