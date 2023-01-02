Read full article on original website
Related
Egg Prices Skyrocketed in 2022 — Will Prices Continue To Surge in 2023?
The grocery sector was hit hard by inflation in 2022, but no single item was struck as hard as eggs. The price of eggs was up 49.1% in November, according to the consumer price index. What caused the...
BBC
Next warns of price rises for spring and summer
Retail giant Next has warned that it will increase prices for its spring and summer clothes and home goods by 8% as rising costs bite. Shoppers will also see price rises extend into the autumn and winter, the retailer said, but the increase will not be as sharp. While Next...
iheart.com
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
Dairy Exports Set Value Records & American Egg Production Down
**John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million in 2022, a 30% increase over the prior year. According to www.agrimarketing.com, this represents 1.4% of the company's average net income over the previous three years and exceeds Deere's commitment of investing at least 1% of these earnings every year in civic initiatives.
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
The Center Square – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate. The BLS index for wholesale prices showed the cost of fresh and dry vegetables skyrocketed this year with...
Jump in credit card borrowing due to higher prices and approach of Christmas
Households piled an additional £1.2 billion onto credit cards as living costs increased and Christmas approached – marking the highest amount since 2004.In total, people borrowed an additional £1.5 billion in consumer credit in November, jumping from £748 million in October, according to Bank of England figures.As the figures were released, charity StepChange warned of a “real danger” that people will increasingly turn to credit to finance the essentials.With financial pressures across the board creating problems for an increasing number of households, there is a real danger that people will increasingly be turning to credit to meet essential spending into...
CNET
Refinance Rates for Jan. 4, 2023: 30-Year Rate Slides
The mean rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance went up over the last seven days, while 30-year fixed refinance rates trailed off. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked...
GV Wire
2022: The End of Cheap Mortgages and Start of Icy Cold Housing Market
Young families like Evan Paul and his wife were ready to buy a home at the beginning of 2022. They said when they first started their search, houses were being bought up way above their listing prices due to low interest rates at the time. “There’d be, you know, two dozen other offers and they’d all be $100,000 over asking,” says Paul.
Current Mortgage Interest Rates: December 29, 2022—Rates Trend Higher
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 5.90%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.87%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%. Mortgage Rates for December 29, 2022.
New year stand-offs and price dips predicted for housing market in 2023
A housing market cooldown is expected in 2023 but prices will remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic started, experts have suggested.Some new year stand-offs may also be seen between buyers and sellers as the market adjusts – and sellers may need to be more patient as homes potentially take longer to sell.Halifax predicts UK house prices will fall by 8% in the year ahead – although this drop would not be sufficient to wipe away all the gains made in recent years.According to Halifax, the average house price increased by 23%, or nearly £55,000 in cash terms, between March...
freightwaves.com
Transportation prices fall at fastest-ever pace in December, LMI says
Supply chain data released Tuesday showed a new “sharpest rate of contraction” for transportation pricing during December. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a monthly survey of supply chain executives, displayed a 36.9 reading for transportation prices during the month. The rate of decline was the fastest recorded in the six-year history of the data set.
Energy bills set to dip below Government support levels from July, forecast says
The Government might save billions of pounds subsidising people’s energy use as bills might drop enough for it to in practice remove support for households by the middle of this year.Researchers said that current data suggests that energy bills could drop to just over £2,800 per year for the average household between July and September.If proven accurate, the forecast from consultancy Cornwall Insight would help drastically slash the amount that the Government has to spend to help household energy users through the summer and autumn.At the moment, if bills are above 34p for electricity and 10.3p for gas, the Government...
PV Tech
Shrinking solar wafer demand sees prices decline further
Solar manufacturer LONGi revised the price of its M10 and M6 p-type wafers before the end of 2022 with a sharp decline. Prices for both the 182mm (M10) and 166mm (M6) wafer prices have reached RMB5.4 (US$0.78) and RMB4.54, respectively, a 27% drop from previous prices in both cases. The...
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Lower In 2023 Debut; Treasury Bond Yields Ease
Stocks finished lower Tuesday as global markets kicked-off new year trading on a mixed note, powered in part by softer Treasury bond yields and positive economic data from Europe but capped by worries over aggressive central bank rate hikes. With trading volumes still thin, and some major markets closed over...
swineweb.com
Inventory Survey Points to Tight Supply Near Term, Modest Increase in Summer/Fall
USDA hog inventory survey suggests that hog slaughter will be down 2% y/y through May, but then increase about 1% to 1.5% for the summer months. The increase in the breeding herd and more pigs per litter should increase supplies in the second half of 2023. Steiner and Company produces...
BBC
Mortgage approvals sink to lowest level in two years
Mortgage approvals fell to their lowest level in two years as interest rate rises put off buyers, new Bank of England figures suggest. They slumped to just over 46,000 in November, down from under 58,000 in October, according to the central bank. One analyst said some home-buyers were put off...
Institutional homebuyer Yieldstreet slashes buying levels by 90% as it awaits a sharper home price correction
Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here. The ongoing housing market downturn has seen everyone from mom-and-pop landlords to Blackstone-owned Home Partners of America pull back on their plans to acquire more homes.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The price of polysilicon has fallen by 54% since August
According to two sources, the price of polysilicon is falling hard and fast. And while this price decline was expected, it is arriving a little sooner than most analysts had predicted. This morning, BloombergNEF and Infolink published their polysilicon market spot prices. BloombergNEF’s chart showed the price of polysilicon at...
beefmagazine.com
Cattle markets in 2023 and cattle on feed update
The optimism surrounding cattle markets at the start of this year is the highest since 2014-2015. Cattle supplies tightened in 2022 while beef demand remained relatively steady. We are entering 2023 with the expectation of a smaller calf crop that is more similar in size to 2014 than to recent years.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Rolex Starts New Year With New Price Increases
As has become its custom, Rolex has begun 2023 by raising prices on at least some of its watches, said a report from two Barclays bank analysts. The price of the most popular Rolex models rose around 1%–3% in the United Kingdom and U.S. markets, according to the report. The price increase was slightly higher in the United Kingdom (2.6%) than in the United States (2.2%), said analysts Richard Taylor and Pallav Mittal, who based their information on data from Watches of Switzerland.
Comments / 0