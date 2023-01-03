Periods of rain with mild temperatures for Tuesday in New York City

WHAT'S NEW: Areas of patchy fog develop overnight.

WHAT'S NEXT: Periods of rain through the day on Tuesday and rain will linger through Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says Tuesday will see rainy weather and mild temperatures.

Overnight: Patchy fog, cloudy and chilly. Lows near 47. Wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning fog, periods of rain and mild. Steady temps in the upper-50s late. Highs near 56. Lows near 57.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog with a few showers possible. Even milder. Highs near 65. Lows near 49.

Thursday: Noticeably cooler. Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs near 52. Lows near 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool with the chance of showers. Highs near 44. Lows near 34.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, cold. Highs near 43. Lows near 33.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs near 42. Lows near 31.