ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Periods of rain with mild temperatures for Tuesday in New York City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Areas of patchy fog develop overnight.

WHAT'S NEXT: Periods of rain through the day on Tuesday and rain will linger through Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says Tuesday will see rainy weather and mild temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uok7I_0k0wzD0u00

Overnight: Patchy fog, cloudy and chilly. Lows near 47. Wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning fog, periods of rain and mild. Steady temps in the upper-50s late. Highs near 56. Lows near 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aQx8_0k0wzD0u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0Fe2_0k0wzD0u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCeCO_0k0wzD0u00

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog with a few showers possible. Even milder. Highs near 65. Lows near 49.

Thursday: Noticeably cooler. Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs near 52. Lows near 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool with the chance of showers. Highs near 44. Lows near 34.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, cold. Highs near 43. Lows near 33.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs near 42. Lows near 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0aJR_0k0wzD0u00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Get over a cold fast

The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty

This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022.   That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy