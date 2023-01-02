You don't typically see reviews of tools here, except those you can stick in a pocket or a pack for trailside use. Especially unusual here are shop-specific tools, those that are either too large or too expensive for any home mechanic to be able to justify. Today I'm highlighting an interesting invention that is both: the $3,500 Brake-O-Matic from Bonas Labs, a small one-man operation looking to increase the efficiency and value of professional mechanics. The Brake-O-Matic is a brake bedding and burnishing machine, essentially replacing the repeated back alley sprints otherwise required to bed in a brand new set of disc brakes. As a critical step in the process that is often overlooked by eager customers who just want to ride their new bike, the bedding/burnishing procedure is ideally done by a shop before sending a bike out the door.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO