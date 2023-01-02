Read full article on original website
Related
This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License
RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
electrek.co
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
makeuseof.com
Convert Your Bike Into an Ebike With the Swytch Kit
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Upgrading your old bike to an ebike with the Swytch Kit requires some technical skills, but it's easy enough for beginners. The 250W motor lets you go up to 20mph (32kph) and gives you a range of up to 20 miles (32km) with the MAX power pack. Current pre-orders don't ship until March 2023, but first you need to join the waitlist.
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $30 billion contract to aerospace and arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin to purchase nearly 400 F-35 fighter jets.
Pinkbike.com
The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops
You don't typically see reviews of tools here, except those you can stick in a pocket or a pack for trailside use. Especially unusual here are shop-specific tools, those that are either too large or too expensive for any home mechanic to be able to justify. Today I'm highlighting an interesting invention that is both: the $3,500 Brake-O-Matic from Bonas Labs, a small one-man operation looking to increase the efficiency and value of professional mechanics. The Brake-O-Matic is a brake bedding and burnishing machine, essentially replacing the repeated back alley sprints otherwise required to bed in a brand new set of disc brakes. As a critical step in the process that is often overlooked by eager customers who just want to ride their new bike, the bedding/burnishing procedure is ideally done by a shop before sending a bike out the door.
ship-technology.com
Port of Valencia to begin hydrogen supply station tests this month
The operations will be conducted by technicians from Valenciaport, the National Hydrogen Centre and Carburos Metálicos. The Port of Valencia in Spain will begin conducting hydrogen loading tests for its Hydrogen Generator refuelling station, which is located on the Xità quay. The operations will be carried out over...
ship-technology.com
Chittagong port prepares to handle large container vessels
Enhancing the port’s berthing capabilities will minimise transport costs as well as turnaround times. Bangladesh’s Chittagong port is set to operate large container vessels, featuring a draught of 10m and length of 200m, from early this year. Enhancement of the port’s berthing capabilities will increase its container handling...
maritime-executive.com
Repairs to HMS Prince of Wales' Propulsion Will Take Until Spring
The new Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales will be out of service for a total of about half a year for repairs to her propulsion system, a spokesman for the service told the BBC - after which she will enter another maintenance period. HMS Prince of Wales is...
minecreek.info
Light Field Guns
The distinction that this author is making between light and heavy guns is a purely modern one but it is clear that the English Civil War saw the use of guns of position as well as their more mobile counterparts. It must be remembered that even a saker (5'A or 6 pound shot weight) on the field was a heavy object to lift or draw but culverins are recorded as having been used in the field. In reality a minion was probably the limit to that which could be moved quickly and safely around the battlefield by men alone.
boatingmag.com
Veer: A New Affordable Boat Brand is Launched
What’s bigger than a kayak, smaller than a technical skiff, and fits in the bed of your pick-up truck? Why it’s the new Veer X13, the first model from a new boat brand just revealed by Brunswick Boat Group. The boat debuted today in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show alongside the Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard motor. Both the Veer brand and the Avator outboard have been teased for some time, with the Avator highlighted on the Mercury Marine website, and the plan to introduce a new boat brand aimed at “younger and more diverse consumers” presented to Brunswick investors two years ago. In 2023, both Veer and Avator will reach consumers.
