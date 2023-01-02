Read full article on original website
Related
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
WCNC
LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are coming up short in mounting Hornets losses | Locked On Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are finally getting relatively healthy, but their best players aren't playing at a high level. That and more on Locked On Hornets.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis bolster All-Star cases in Kings’ wild win over Utah Jazz
De’Aaron Fox comes to the rescue with 22 fourth-quarter points in the Sacramento Kings’ wild win over the Utah Jazz.
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
Comments / 0