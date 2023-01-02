Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Volkswagen ID.7 Sedan: This Is (Mostly) It
Over the summer, Volkswagen revealed the ID.Aero concept, a large, swoopy sedan that looked about like what you’d imagine the ID.4 would look like if it transformed from a hatchback into a sedan. At the time, we were told the production version would first go on sale in China in mid-2023 and arrive in the U.S. and Europe at a later date. Now Volkswagen has just revealed the production version, the ID.7 sedan. Sort of.
Carscoops
Haval H-Dog Is A New Plug-In Hybrid SUV For China
The Guangzhou Auto Show has attracted all manner of intriguing new vehicles and the Haval H-Dog is one of the most interesting. This new SUV has been designed for younger consumers who live in urban areas but like to escape the rat race and head outdoors. This dual-purpose nature of the H-Dog is reflected in its design that has a boxy shape as has become quite common of off-roaders but also has some smoother and more refined surfaces.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
Carscoops
More Mercedes-Benz Models May Have A Sunroof That Can Fly Off
Owners of older Mercedes vehicles equipped with a sunroof will have to be on high alert due to an issue, for which the automaker has launched a renewed recall campaign. It first became aware of the issue in 2017, but a number of complicating factors have meant that the defect has yet to be fully solved.
Carscoops
Tesla To Remove Steering Wheel Nag For Some Full Self-Driving Beta Users
According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, some Full Self-Driving Beta users are getting relief from a somewhat annoying feature this month. That feature is referred to as the steering wheel nag and soon, some FSD Beta users will have the option to turn it off. The change could spark hotter debate about autonomous driving features.
Top Speed
The Puch 230GE Is A Mercedes G-Class 4X4 With None Of The Luxury
Go back to 2002 , show the average car buyer a brand-new Mercedes S-Class, and they would be completely blown away. It would be like living in a Star Wars movie with its "self-driving" capabilities, lack of buttons, and wild surplus of OLED screens in the interior - not to mention the performance capabilities of something so massive, heavy and otherwise unconcerned with the very concept of sportiness. In the same way, older cars can be just as shocking to us, with their lack of gratuitous tech, comfort, and bare-bones styling. This Mercedes, or Puch, depending on how you look at it, is a perfect example. It's a 1992 G-Wagon in military spec with no creature comforts whatsoever, and it is currently for sale.
Carscoops
An Industrial Shift Is Afoot As The U.S. Receives Record Investment In New Battery Plants
With the move to electric vehicles well and truly in full swing, automakers, and their partners, are going on a battery plant-building spree. And it just so happens that a great deal of that is taking place in the U.S. In 2022 alone, more than $73 billion in planned projects was announced, three times more than that in 2021.
Carscoops
Facelifted Mercedes CLA Sedan And Shooting Brake Spied With Minimal Disguise
Mercedes launched the second-generation CLA coupe at CES almost exactly four years ago, but it looks like we might have to wait a few more months to see the facelifted version without its camo wrap. Spy photographers spotted the refreshed coupe and its shooting brake brother undergoing a last round...
Carscoops
Geely Introduces New, Simplified Logo
Geely is hopping aboard the new logo train as they’ve unveiled an updated insignia, which “signifies our all-new brand aspiration to be more open and unlimited in the future.”. An evolution of the previous two incarnations of the logo, the latest version eschews the three-dimensional aesthetic for a...
Free electric motorcycles: This country just unveiled the largest program
One country has begun the new year on a good, green note. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced during his year-end national address that his government would provide electric motorcycles free of cost to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The ambitious move makes Uganda the first country to do so.
Carscoops
BMW i Vision Dee Concept Has Color-Changing Paint And A Full-Width Head Up Display
BMW has surprised attendees at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the unveiling of the i Vision Dee, a futuristic mid-size sedan that aims to provide a Digital Emotional Experience (DEE, hence the name). The German car manufacturer’s latest concept has an exterior that has been...
Carscoops
Tesla’s $25,000 EV Might Arrive In 2024, Says Stock Analyst
Tesla may unveil its long-awaited $25,000 entry-level electric vehicle in 2024, according to a new report. Tesla stock analyst Loup Ventures recently published its 2022 Predictions letters where it claims that the new Tesla, potentially dubbed the Model 2, could be introduced in 2024. However, its prediction is not based on any insider information leaked by Tesla and is simply a prediction, meaning it is worth taking with a pinch of salt.
Top Speed
Can The Rivian R1S Challenge The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707 In A Battle Of Super SUVs?
One of the most difficult tasks of the moment is to find the best, most powerful vehicle on the market. In the end, it is just a matter of personal taste, and one vehicle could be the best for someone, and the worst for someone else. So, is there really a proper way to determine what car is the best? Well, of course it is: you just put it on the drag strip next to its competitors, like the guys over at Hagerty did with the latest Rivian R1S. They wanted to see how well it will do in front of its German and British competitors, namely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707.
Carscoops
Redesigned Chevrolet Malibu Could Arrive As Early As 2025
The carpocalypse continues to claim victims as the Kia Stinger and Nissan Maxima were recently given the axe. While the latter seems primed for an electrifying return, there’s been plenty of speculation that the Chevrolet Malibu would soon go the way of the dodo. Sales have been falling for years as the bowtie brand moved 227,881 units in the United States in 2016, but that number fell to 120,302 units in 2019.
Carscoops
2023 Dodge Hornet Flaunts Its Italian Heritage In Turin
A striking prototype of the 2023 Dodge Hornet has been spied testing in Turin, Italy completely free from camouflage, letting us get a feel of what it looks like on the road. Dodge took off the covers to its Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover in August to much fanfare. Sure, it may be a Tonale with a slightly different bodywork but buyers don’t seem to care, so much so that Dodge received more than 14,000 pre-orders for it in the first 24 hours after its unveiling.
Carscoops
Mazda ND Miata Getting An Extreme Makeover As An RX-3 Cabriolet
Students from Nihon Automotive Technology School (NATS) in Japan are readying a unique Mazda RX-3 Cabriolet for the Tokyo Auto Salon kicking off on January 13. Given that the Mazda RX-3 is quite a desirable car and was never actually sold as a convertible, the students haven’t taken an original and chopped off its roof. Instead, it is based around an ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata that has been stripped back to the shell and then fitted with new bodywork.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Carscoops
Panasonic Reimagines Car Audio Systems For The Electric Era
Electric vehicles are the wave of the future, but their reliance on batteries means components need to be reimagined for the electric era. Panasonic Automotive Systems is doing just that by using CES to unveil a modular audio system designed specifically for use in EVs. It promises reduced energy consumption and less weight, while still delivering a high-quality listening experience.
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90 Makes North American Debut At CES
The all-new 2024 Volvo EX90 has landed in North America for the very first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas that kicks off on January 4 with the press day. Volvo’s EX90 isn’t only important as the brand’s latest electric SUV but also because it will...
Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive
When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.
Comments / 0