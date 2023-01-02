ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale

Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t.  While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
KREM

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family

It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KREM

Doctors say Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.
