ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
KEYT

NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players’ emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Buccaneers: Will Tom Brady play vs. Falcons in Week 18?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to play Tom Brady and the rest of their starters vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. Despite having already locked up the No. 4 seed and a second consecutive NFC South crown, Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters will play vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win

It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy