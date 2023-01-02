Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had ‘big open gouges,’ dad reveals as he calls cops ‘cowards’
The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students described how the victims had “big open gouges” on their bodies from the “sadistic male” who killed them — while blasting the tight-lipped local police as “cowards.” Steven Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the murdered students in Moscow, Idaho, said coroner Cathy Mabbutt had revealed the chilling details when they spoke. “She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital. “She said these were big open gouges. She said...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Teen Dies After Doctors Misdiagnose Tampon Infection
A 13-year-old girl from England died from Toxic Shock Syndrome earlier this year when doctors misdiagnosed her condition.
Conjoined Twins Speaks On Receiving Only One Salary Despite Working As Two People
Conjoined twins from Punjab, India, who were abandoned by their parents and raised in a shelter, have revealed that they each receive only one salary. Sohna and Mohna Singh, both 19, claimed in a YouTube interview with documentary filmmaker Ruhi enet that they earn only £200 per month.
Kaylee Goncalves Injuries Suggest She Was Killer's Target—Ex-FBI Profiler
Police have yet to name a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental house in November.
Another pupil dies of Strep A infection as experts warn parents to be on the lookout for signs of the deadly bug
ANOTHER child has died of group Strep A, with experts warning parents to be vigilant. It comes after the Government yesterday revealed that 15 children have died in the outbreak since September. It's not yet clear if the 12-year-old secondary school pupil in Brighton is part of that toll. The...
Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug
The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Jalopnik
New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes
Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have...
Employee arrested and charged with stealing over $302,000 after authorities say he was inspired by the movie ‘Office Space’
No fax machines were injured in the process.
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured
About 400 people were stranded on the roof of the building amid the blaze, according to one report Authorities say nearly two dozen people have died, and dozens more are missing or injured after a fire tore through a casino complex in Cambodia on Wednesday, per multiple reports. At least 19 people were killed on Wednesday when the blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, according to CNN and BBC. Sek Sokhom, director of Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, confirmed the current death toll on Thursday,...
Mum with no underlying health issues dies from flu in 'one-in-a-million' case
A young mum has tragically passed away from the flu in what's been described as a 'one-in-a-million' case. Price Meropol McMahon, 36, was a marathon runner with no underlying health conditions who died from the flu just five days before Christmas (20 December). The mum from Wellesley, Massachusetts had influenza...
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Comments / 1