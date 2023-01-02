ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anash.org

11 Avos Ubanim Locations to Unite at Grand Hakhel Event

In honor of Hakhel all 11 Avos Ubanim locations in Crown Heights will join together in 770 for a grand program this Motzei Shabbos. In honor of Hakhel all 11 Avos Ubanim locations in Crown Heights will join together in 770 for a grand program. The program will take place...
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Cafe in the Cards for Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn

A new cafe could soon be coming to Downtown Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park, with the city asking businesses interested in setting up shop to submit a proposal of their plans. According to the NYC Parks Department’s request for proposals, the cafe would take over the circa 1950s concrete maintenance building that sits near Cadman Plaza West and Tillary Street. The concessionaire, who must have experience in the food service industry, will be tasked with transforming “the current structure into a cafe that adds to the ambience of Cadman Plaza Park and provides an amenity to park goers,” the RFP says.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NYC nurses, hospitals continue talks to avoid strike

Talks between nurses and some private hospitals in New York City remain ongoing heading into the weekend, with the possibility of more than 10,000 nurses going on strike as early as Monday if deals aren’t reached. NYC nurses, hospitals continue talks to avoid strike. Talks between nurses and some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
anash.org

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky’s Advice for Fundraising

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director of Merkos 302, took part in a fundraising panel held by Ami Magazine, where he shared some insights from his work. When asked for his secret of success, he gave a unique answer…. So what’s the secret to fundraising success?. That was one of...
TARRYTOWN, NY
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAL

Rolled over truck cleared on Brooklyn Queens Expressway

KINGS COUNTY, N.Y. — A rolled over truck shut down the Brooklyn Queens Expressway for hours on Friday. The eastbound lanes of I-278/Brooklyn Queens Expressway were shut down between Exit 32B Union Ave and Exit 33 Humboldt St. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is returning to...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

White Oak Supplies $55M Construction Loan on Brooklyn Apartments Project

A joint venture between Slate Property Group and Avenue Realty Capital has sealed $55 million of construction financing to build a Brooklyn multifamily development, Commercial Observer can first report. White Oak Real Estate Capital provided the loan for the JV’s planned 161-unit project in East Williamsburg called 159 Boerum. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Is snow in New York City’s forecast this weekend? Meteorologist details slim chance.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mild temperatures that have dominated the early stages of the new year will begin to give way to colder conditions heading into this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Staten Island expects temperatures on the borough to hover in the low 40s Sunday morning before falling below freezing to 32 degrees at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy