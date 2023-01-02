Read full article on original website
anash.org
11 Avos Ubanim Locations to Unite at Grand Hakhel Event
In honor of Hakhel all 11 Avos Ubanim locations in Crown Heights will join together in 770 for a grand program this Motzei Shabbos. In honor of Hakhel all 11 Avos Ubanim locations in Crown Heights will join together in 770 for a grand program. The program will take place...
brownstoner.com
Cafe in the Cards for Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn
A new cafe could soon be coming to Downtown Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park, with the city asking businesses interested in setting up shop to submit a proposal of their plans. According to the NYC Parks Department’s request for proposals, the cafe would take over the circa 1950s concrete maintenance building that sits near Cadman Plaza West and Tillary Street. The concessionaire, who must have experience in the food service industry, will be tasked with transforming “the current structure into a cafe that adds to the ambience of Cadman Plaza Park and provides an amenity to park goers,” the RFP says.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
bkreader.com
Iwen Chu Found the Perfect Dem Candidate for BK’s New Senate District– Herself
When South Brooklyn resident Iwen Chu first heard state legislators were considering creating a new senate district for her Asian-plurality area, she immediately started searching for a candidate she could get behind. As club president of the Stars & Stripes Democratic Club of the 49th Assembly District, part of her...
pix11.com
NYC nurses, hospitals continue talks to avoid strike
Talks between nurses and some private hospitals in New York City remain ongoing heading into the weekend, with the possibility of more than 10,000 nurses going on strike as early as Monday if deals aren’t reached. NYC nurses, hospitals continue talks to avoid strike. Talks between nurses and some...
anash.org
Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky’s Advice for Fundraising
Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director of Merkos 302, took part in a fundraising panel held by Ami Magazine, where he shared some insights from his work. When asked for his secret of success, he gave a unique answer…. So what’s the secret to fundraising success?. That was one of...
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
WGAL
Rolled over truck cleared on Brooklyn Queens Expressway
KINGS COUNTY, N.Y. — A rolled over truck shut down the Brooklyn Queens Expressway for hours on Friday. The eastbound lanes of I-278/Brooklyn Queens Expressway were shut down between Exit 32B Union Ave and Exit 33 Humboldt St. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is returning to...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Commercial Observer
White Oak Supplies $55M Construction Loan on Brooklyn Apartments Project
A joint venture between Slate Property Group and Avenue Realty Capital has sealed $55 million of construction financing to build a Brooklyn multifamily development, Commercial Observer can first report. White Oak Real Estate Capital provided the loan for the JV’s planned 161-unit project in East Williamsburg called 159 Boerum. The...
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
Williamsburg residents object to DOT plan to turn Berry Street into bike boulevard
Berry Street has been an open street since 2020, but the DOT now intends to turn the section from Broadway to North 12th Street into a two-way bike boulevard.
Is snow in New York City’s forecast this weekend? Meteorologist details slim chance.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mild temperatures that have dominated the early stages of the new year will begin to give way to colder conditions heading into this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Staten Island expects temperatures on the borough to hover in the low 40s Sunday morning before falling below freezing to 32 degrees at night.
