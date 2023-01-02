Jan. 3 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Friday Night Hoops

Greenville Recreation and Parks will host Friday Night Hoops for players 18 and up from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 6 to April 1 at the Sports Connection, 1701 14th St. Staff will divide teams at random upon arrival and sing-in for half-court pick-up style play. Games are 15 minutes in duration with a running clock. The fee is $20 for residents and $30 for others. Register at greenvillenc.gov or in person. Call 329-4699 or email cmcfarland@greenville.gov.

Vision board workshop

The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., will host a National Vision Board Day workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. A vision board is a tool that represents a person’s goals and dreams of the future using affirmations, mottos and images. It can be in different formats such as poster board, scrapbook, digital, etc. It is meant to be something that one looks at regularly for motivation and clarity. The cost of the workshop is $10 per person and includes all supplies. Call the library at 252-524-0345) to sign up by Jan. 10. Space is limited.

Civic Center Dance

The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Music by DJ Stanley Edwards. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.

Oliver auditions

Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12-13 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production runs from March 1 for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.

Day of Service

River Park North will host its annual MLK day of service 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Projects include removing debris, trash and trail upkeep. Volunteers who work an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Bring work gloves, water and long pants. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.org.

Birdwatching trip

River Park North will host a birdwatching trip to Lake Mattamuskeet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge is home to many migrating species of swans, geese and ducks as well as year-round inhabitants like bald eagles and hawks. Meet at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Ages 12 and up. Bring a snack and a drink. Cost is $20 for residents, $23 for others. Registration required at 329-4650 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.

Membership Celebration

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Membership Celebration & Networking Event 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The dinner event highlights the past year’s accomplishments, shares a vision for the year ahead and recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of community leaders, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. Individual tickets are $85 and $160 per couple; tables of eight reserved with business logo are $575. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.