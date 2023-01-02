ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital’s military airport that killed and wounded several people. IS said in a statement late Tuesday that Sunday’s attack on the checkpoint was carried out by the same member who took part in an assault on a Kabul hotel in mid-December. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. IS published a photo of the attacker identifying him as Abdul Jabbar, saying he withdrew safely from the attack on the hotel after he ran out of ammunition.

