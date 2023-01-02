Read full article on original website
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq...
KEYT
Man accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete wanted ‘to kill people and carry out jihad,’ prosecutors say
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve, traveled to the city “in order to kill people and carry out jihad,” prosecutors say. Bickford allegedly went to the Times Square checkpoint just after 10 p.m., authorities...
BBC
Uganda arrest over deadly New Year Freedom City mall crush
Police in Uganda have arrested the high-profile events organiser behind a New Year concert that ended in a crush killing 10 people, mostly children. Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abitex, is a much sought-after promoter. The crush occurred as the crowd rushed to the venue's parking lot to watch a...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'
A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
Border Force ‘patrolling French beaches with local officers’ - OLD
UK Border Force officers have begun patrolling French beaches in co-operation with local personnel for the first time in a bid to halt the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel.The first joint patrols are believed to have taken place just before Christmas after months of negotiations between UK and French officials.The co-operative effort aims to grant UK officers greater real-time intelligence of people-smuggling activity, tactics and migrant movements.However the UK officers embedded in the French patrols are “observers” only, meaning they will have no rights to exercise powers such as arresting someone for a criminal act.“Our work with the...
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants arrive back home after being deported from the UK
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants who tried to enter the UK by boat have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK. A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa, in the Albanian capital earlier today.
West Yorkshire police is accused of racism after court found it had defamed black Royal Marine
West Yorkshire Police are facing accusations of racism after a High Court judge found they had defamed a black Royal Marine in an email to his superiors.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
KEYT
Islamic State claims Afghanistan airport checkpoint bombing
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital’s military airport that killed and wounded several people. IS said in a statement late Tuesday that Sunday’s attack on the checkpoint was carried out by the same member who took part in an assault on a Kabul hotel in mid-December. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. IS published a photo of the attacker identifying him as Abdul Jabbar, saying he withdrew safely from the attack on the hotel after he ran out of ammunition.
Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY Jan 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
KEYT
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The agreement announced Wednesday allows Daniel Ramirez Medina a chance to obtain lawful status in the U.S. He was arrested at a suburban Seattle apartment complex where immigration agents had gone to find his father. His 46-day detention raised questions about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in the early days of the Trump administration.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica earlier this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
KEYT
Germany likely missed climate target again, activists angry
BERLIN (AP) — Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions last year, despite a massive effort by the new government to expand the use of renewable energy. Data published Wednesday by the Agora Energiewende think tank indicates that Germany released the equivalent of 761 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the main planet-warming gas, in 2022. This was slightly below the previous year but still above targets. Germany’s economy minister blamed increased coal use due to the war in Ukraine but said Germany is greatly expanding renewable power. Activists staged a protest Wednesday against the expansion of a coal mine in the west of the country, claiming this will undermine Germany’s climate commitments.
The Guardian view on Afghanistan’s suffering: the war against women
The Taliban’s relentless campaign against women is not only a matter of rights, but of survival. It is not only cruel and oppressive, but deadly. In a country already on its knees, where 97% of the population live in poverty, two-thirds need humanitarian assistance, 20 million face acute hunger and parents sell kidneys to feed their families, it has made life still more desperate. By banning women from working for NGOs, they are denying essential, life-saving services to women and children. Almost all the large aid agencies have suspended operations and the United Nations has paused some “time-critical” programmes. Major world powers have urged the Taliban to immediately reverse their “reckless and dangerous” decision, while UN agency chiefs described female staff as key to every aspect of the humanitarian response.
BBC
Somalia car bombs: Family of nine killed in Hiraan attack
A family of nine have died in a double car bombing in central Hiraan province, Somalia, an eyewitness has told the BBC. A further 26 people were also killed, the local deputy policy commissioner told the Reuters news agency. The al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab has said it was behind the...
KEYT
Funeral home operators sentenced after illegally selling body parts
Two funeral home operators in Colorado were sentenced Wednesday for illegally selling bodies and body parts without the families’ consent, the US Attorney’s Office said. Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in prison and her mother, Shirley Koch, received 15 years for their involvement in the scheme to sell the human remains to body broker services, according to federal prosecutors. They each pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.
