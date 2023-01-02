ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine for children after multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears safe

A study of children and adolescents who received a COVID-19 vaccination following multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) found that there were no reports of serious complications including myocarditis or MIS-C reoccurrence. About half of participants experienced mild and typical reactions, including arm soreness and fatigue. The study demonstrates that it is safe to get a vaccine after having MIS-C. The findings will publish today (January 3) in JAMA Network Open.
The Associated Press

Claims baselessly link COVID vaccines to athlete deaths

CLAIM: Two researchers found that more than 1,500 athletes have suffered cardiac arrest since COVID-19 vaccinations began, compared to a previous average of 29 athletes per year, suggesting the vaccines are causing a dramatic rise in such cardiac issues. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The researchers cited a number from a blog...
WebMD

Fauci Says Americans Have COVID ‘Mandate Fatigue’

Dec. 12, 2022 – Nearly 3 years into the pandemic, many Americans have "mandate fatigue," says the nation's top infectious disease expert. In an interview with a local Fox television affiliate in New York City on Friday, Anthony Fauci, MD, said “people want to be done with COVID” and they “don't like to be told what to do.”
Healthline

Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?

Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
The Independent

Mitch McConnell breaks record to become longest-serving Senate leader

Mitch McConnell has broken records to become the longest-serving Senate leader in US history.Addressing the new Congress, he paid tribute to the last Senate leader to hold the record - Democratic Senator Mike Mansfield.The Montana senator held the position for 16 years, and was overtaken by Mr McConnell on 3 January, Politico reported.“This scholarly Montanan was not an exciting idealist who transformed our national discourse, nor a policy entrepreneur who brought to the leader’s role his own sweeping wish list of federal programs,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Climate activists spray paint Italian senate building orange using fire extinguishersJoe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico borderThick smoke billows as Manchester bus engulfed by flames during rush hour
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
New York Post

Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads

New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021.  Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years.  This is a catastrophe,...
