Mitch McConnell has broken records to become the longest-serving Senate leader in US history.Addressing the new Congress, he paid tribute to the last Senate leader to hold the record - Democratic Senator Mike Mansfield.The Montana senator held the position for 16 years, and was overtaken by Mr McConnell on 3 January, Politico reported."This scholarly Montanan was not an exciting idealist who transformed our national discourse, nor a policy entrepreneur who brought to the leader's role his own sweeping wish list of federal programs," he said.

