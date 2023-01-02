ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Yardbarker

Tennis roundup: Novak Djokovic earns first win of 2023

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia won his first singles match of the season Tuesday, beating France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia. Making his first appearance in the event since capturing the 2007 title at age 19, Djokovic won 44...
Bakersfield Californian

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4,...
wtatennis.com

Swiatek edges Bencic; Poland, Switzerland tied 1-1

World No.1 Iga Swiatek edged No.12 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday at United Cup to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1. The winner of the tie will advance to the Brisbane City Final to face...
one37pm.com

Who Has the Most Wimbledon Wins?

Tennis legends like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have graced England's finest courts and these are the players with the most Wimbledon wins. Wimbledon has been played since 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club first introduced the major tournament. Djokovic won his...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic handed warm welcome by fans on return in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic made a losing return to Australia but received an enthusiastic welcome from fans at the Adelaide International. Twelve months after he was deported as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Djokovic has returned to the country following the decision to overturn his visa ban.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Karatsev through to last eight

Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Pune Open by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez next. Ahead of his victory, the...
Post Register

Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
tennismajors.com

Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth

Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.

