Meet Jenna Brandt, “Mr Irrelevant” Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend
Brock Purdy has gone from “Mr Irrelevant” to getting compared to some of the best NFL athletes in his rookie year. With the scrutiny on his game, the former Iowa State quarterback’s personal life is gaining attention too. Shortly after his NFL debut, Brock Purdy finally went public with his relationship. Jenna Brandt had her fair share of attention as an athlete herself before she was known as Brock Purdy’s girlfriend. We delve further into her background in this Jenna Brandt wiki.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps
Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral
There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
White slapped his wife at a New Year's Eve party in Mexico and said while there was alcohol involved, that was "no excuse."
Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified
Late in Tulane's comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, a Green Wave fan captured the nation. With 38 seconds remaining and the Green Wave trailing 45-39, ESPN cameras captured a dark-haired, blue-eyed Tulane fan nervously biting her nails. The camera operator lingered on the anxious young...
4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flips commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs retooled their wide receiver room this offseason by signing three wide receivers from the high school ranks and landing two more from the transfer portal. With the Bulldogs loading up at the position, the team’s remaining commitment at the position has decided to head elsewhere. Four-star...
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
ESPN star rips USC and Caleb Williams over vulgar fingernail message: 'They need to clean that s--- up'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley came under fire over the vulgar message the Heisman Trophy winner sent to Utah.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan
During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
