Washington, CA

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Jenna Brandt, “Mr Irrelevant” Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend

Brock Purdy has gone from “Mr Irrelevant” to getting compared to some of the best NFL athletes in his rookie year. With the scrutiny on his game, the former Iowa State quarterback’s personal life is gaining attention too. Shortly after his NFL debut, Brock Purdy finally went public with his relationship. Jenna Brandt had her fair share of attention as an athlete herself before she was known as Brock Purdy’s girlfriend. We delve further into her background in this Jenna Brandt wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Look: Rose Bowl Concession Stand Prices Going Viral

There's bad news for adults hoping to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages while attending the Rose Bowl. Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune shared some prices from a concession stand at the storied stadium in Pasadena, California. One can only hope attendees have lined up lucrative NIL deals. A...
PASADENA, CA
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

Late in Tulane's comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, a Green Wave fan captured the nation. With 38 seconds remaining and the Green Wave trailing 45-39, ESPN cameras captured a dark-haired, blue-eyed Tulane fan nervously biting her nails. The camera operator lingered on the anxious young...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor

The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan

During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

