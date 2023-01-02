Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
2022 Oklahoma Report Card: Defensive Ends
Oklahoma's defensive ends flashed in non-conference play, but came back down to earth in their first year playing in Brent Venables' defense in 2022.
How Cayden Green Navigated COVID, Recruiting and His NFL Dreams to Get to Oklahoma
Being born on Oklahoma soil, plus family ties to the state and a high school coach who played for the Sooners all played a role in his recruitment.
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
Land Grab in Norman
Norman, Oklahoma-- Jaden Owens fielded the outlet pass and began the fast break with five seconds left in the third quarter. The senior took her time, penetrated and then rocketed a pass to junior Sarah Andrews for a corner three to beat the buzzer. The triple gave No. 23 Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) a 57-45 lead over No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) entering the fourth quarter.
WATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star OL Cayden Green Interview
Oklahoma 4-star offensive line signee Cayden Green speaks with AllSooners at Under Armour Next All-America Game practice.
How Oklahoma Players Performed at Under Armour All-America Practice
ORLANDO — If Brent Venables’ pitch alone isn’t convincing enough that Oklahoma is due for a brighter future, just look at the incoming surge of talent. The Sooners have 13 high school All-Americans scheduled to arrive in Norman, many in about two weeks for the spring semester. It’s OU’s first ...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
stormininnorman.com
Lincoln Riley now 0-3 in bowl games with Heisman winner
That roar of satisfaction you could hear coming out of Norman, Oklahoma, around 4 p.m. on Monday was in response to the way USC ended its first season under head coach Lincoln Riley. Tulane, champions of the Group of Five American Athletic Conference, came from 15 points down late in...
Oklahoma's Defense Must Conquer Cheez-It Bowl Inconsistencies Headed Into 2023
Much like the regular season, the OU defense struggled to string together four quarters of football against Florida State, and now it must replace key pieces to improve in 2023.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
Oklahoma Teacher Makes Students Listen To Oldies & Reactions Are Priceless
A 5th grade teacher made her students listen to Cher's "Believe" and their reactions were priceless!
kswo.com
Balloon memorial released by Duncan man makes stop in Ohio on the way to heaven
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Gerald Williams married his late wife Deena in 2004 and said they were inseparable. He even knows down to the days how long they were married. “17 years and 28 days,” Williams said. He said on November 13, he released 18 balloons to honor his...
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bringing comedy tour to Oklahoma City
Two comedy legends will be making their way to Oklahoma City later this month.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
