Norman, OK

247Sports

Land Grab in Norman

Norman, Oklahoma-- Jaden Owens fielded the outlet pass and began the fast break with five seconds left in the third quarter. The senior took her time, penetrated and then rocketed a pass to junior Sarah Andrews for a corner three to beat the buzzer. The triple gave No. 23 Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) a 57-45 lead over No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) entering the fourth quarter.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Lincoln Riley now 0-3 in bowl games with Heisman winner

That roar of satisfaction you could hear coming out of Norman, Oklahoma, around 4 p.m. on Monday was in response to the way USC ended its first season under head coach Lincoln Riley. Tulane, champions of the Group of Five American Athletic Conference, came from 15 points down late in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

