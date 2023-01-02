Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer

Read full article on original website
Anthony Guy
3d ago
well the semi truck is in the wrong automatically he'll never drive again . hwy 61 is the major thru way all traffic yields to it unless there's a red light,it's the driver's responsibility to enter traffic safely
KNOE TV8
La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
KTBS
Drunk driver causes crash and power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. - The intersection of Ellerbe Road and state Highway 175 has reopened following a major crash that caused a power outage. Caddo Parish patrol deputies were dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a GMC truck traveling east on Ellerbe Road failed to yield to an 18-wheeler on Highway 175. The vehicles collided in the intersection then crashed into a SWEPCO pole, causing downed power lines and a power outage.
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 3, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a mobile home fire near Bush, Louisiana, that killed a female resident. This is the first deadly fire investigation of 2023.
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny over hit and run
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state trooper who garnered fame on Facebook and Tiktok under the name "Stalekracker" has lost his job amid an investigation into accusations that he fled the scene of a boating crash while off duty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Justin Chiasson is terminated...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting Investigation in Prairieville
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting Investigation in Prairieville. An update to this investigation was released on January 4, 2023. Follow this link to view the update. Original:. Prairieville, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred during a vehicle burglary...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, a Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the December 10, 2022, shooting death of another Louisiana while the two men were having a verbal argument. On...
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck. Slidell, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana killed a 36-year-old Mississippi man after the ambulance he was driving collided with the rear of a Volvo truck. According to...
WFAA
12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away
GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges. A Louisiana man has been arrested for trespassing on business property, theft, and other charges. He also reportedly attempted to flee and struck deputies when they approached him. The St...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
brproud.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near Triple S Food Mart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in front of Triple S Food Mart as a 22-year-old Thursday morning. The victim, Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22, died after multiple gunshot injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot around 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Neighbors Outraged After Louisiana Man Unlawfully Kills “Neighborhood Pet Deer” In Front Of Kids
According to Outdoor Life, Chad Blythe of Satsuma, Louisiana is a known heroin dealer, who illegally killed a whitetail doe in Livingston Parish, Louisiana on December 29th. The whitetail, which was known by the neighborhood as “Butterbean,” was shot with a .22 rimfire rifle in the middle of the neighborhood with neighbors, their children, and even a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officer watching him.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man was arrested in Akron, Ohio, in connection with a murder investigation that took place on October 20, 2022. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of...
In Louisiana it’s Illegal to Take Pictures on Railroad Tracks
With high school graduation ceremonies sparking up in a few months, senior pictures are starting to be discussed across Acadiana. If the idea of taking senior pictures on train tracks is part of the plan, you're going to want to throw that idea out. Is It Illegal To Take Pictures...
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
