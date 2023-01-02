The new year is a good time to start over, and it happens some Salemites are sitting on serious secrets. Gabi now knows that Li brainwashed Stefan and Sarah recently learned that Xander was the creepy clown that kidnapped Susan and Bonnie, leaving one woman dead and the other seriously traumatized. And they're not the only ones with secrets to tell -- Eric and Brady just kidnapped little Rachel to get leverage against Kristen!

2 DAYS AGO