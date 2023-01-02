Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Fantasy Island and Quantum Leap Return Down
The numbers for Monday are in, and it was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks. Fantasy Island Season 2 finally got underway on FOX. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 1 had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. The series was down from its series premiere (2.1...
The Best Order to Watch Netflix's Kaleidoscope Episodes
Here's everything to know about Netflix's heist series, including how to watch the episodes in chronological order Netflix's Kaleidoscope has captured people's attention. Starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son and Hemky Madera, the show follows a group of thieves who attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion. Loosely inspired by a real-life story, the eight episodes (each named after a specific color — making up a kaleidoscope) span from 24 years before the...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Gabriella Kiss Bode?
Have you been missing television's number one show?. Well, Fire Country is back this Friday after a short Christmas break. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8, we had one of the most thrilling episodes where a complicated rescue tested the anxiety threshold of many characters. In the final seconds...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
Netflix Cancels 1899 (& Why That Seems Short-Sighted)
The Netflix series "1899," a mystery thriller set on a steamship full of European migrants at the turn of the 20th century, has been canceled after a single season. The series was released on November 17, 2022, and the international production was helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's previous success with German language programming, "Dark." The cast of "1899" included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau.
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Michael Weatherly Teases On-Screen "Tiva" Reunion
2023 could be the year of Tiva if Michael Weatherly gets his wish. The former NCIS took to social media over the weekend and teased a potential return to the CBS procedural drama. If you watch NCIS online, you know Tiva (Tony and Ziva) were a big part of the...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert. For 10 days, these celebrities...
‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8
With a title and synopsis courtesy of Paramount, we now know what to expect from Yellowstone Season 5‘s mid-season finale.... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8 appeared first on Outsider.
Watch: 'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
"Koala Man," an animated comedy series featuring Michael Cusack and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu in January.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
TV Fanatic
The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller
"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series. Prime Video announced that the series would premiere all eight...
HBO Max removes hundreds of classic animated episodes from streamer
Episodes of Looney Tunes and The Flintstones have been removed from HBO Max
TV Fanatic
Outer Banks Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed as First-Look Photos Hint at Big Changes
The Pogues return to Netflix next month. Outer Banks Season 3 finally has a premiere date, and it's soon. Netflix revealed Tuesday that all ten episodes would be available to stream on February 23. Outer Banks Season 2 wrapped with several big cliffhangers, but what's on tap for Season 3?
tvinsider.com
Top 10 ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes of All-Time, Ranked
Hearing countless tales narrated by series creator Rod Serling about man’s folly and the lessons life will always offer feels like the perfect way to ring in a new year. Although humankind still faces the same issues and fears that we did back when Serling created the science fiction anthology, the moral story of each bizarre take on the subject matter is always poignant and asks for the best of society.
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11 Review: Super Foxes
With only three episodes left this season, Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11 leads us into the home stretch and delivers an hour that is nuts but so enjoyable that I don't even know where to start. Do we start with Beau turning a hotel hallway into the O.K. Corral...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-02-23: Shocking Confessions to Start the Year!
The new year is a good time to start over, and it happens some Salemites are sitting on serious secrets. Gabi now knows that Li brainwashed Stefan and Sarah recently learned that Xander was the creepy clown that kidnapped Susan and Bonnie, leaving one woman dead and the other seriously traumatized. And they're not the only ones with secrets to tell -- Eric and Brady just kidnapped little Rachel to get leverage against Kristen!
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Showrunner Departed After HBO Refused to Let His Wife Serve as Producer (Report)
House of the Dragon was a breath of fresh air for fans of Game of Thrones when it premiered in 2022. By the end of the season, fans were left in shock when it emerged that co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik was bowing out ahead of Season 2. Details were...
Netflix Has Canceled 1899 After Just One Season
Watch: Ellen Pompeo DYING to Watch Netflix Series Wednesday. The ship has sailed on 1899's time on Netflix. The mystery thriller series—which starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau—has been cancelled by the streaming service more than a month after releasing its first season on Nov. 17, its creators have announced.
Comments / 0