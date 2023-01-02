Showers and mild temperatures continue through midweek before cold returns by the weekend

NOW: Showers pushing in from the west will cause fog and light rain overnight into the Tuesday morning commute.

NEW: Rain chances continue through Thursday so make sure to have the jacket, hat and umbrella at the ready with mild temperatures in the 50s in the cards.

NEXT: The rollercoaster will be running this weekend as colder air pushes in for Friday with some snow and sleet potentially on the way into Friday morning, and even a stray flake or ice pellet Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Showers pushing in with clouds and fog, especially along the Sound. Lows in the 30s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and fog, especially along the Sound. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 40s. Wind: S 0-5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers transitioning to wintry mix or snowflakes overnight into Friday. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow mix to rain showers possible and cooler. Highs in the 30s and 40s and lows near freezing.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, with a stray rain/snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s and lows near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.