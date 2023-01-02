ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Showers and mild temperatures continue through midweek before cold returns by the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

NOW: Showers pushing in from the west will cause fog and light rain overnight into the Tuesday morning commute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kmX8_0k0wJpgW00

NEW: Rain chances continue through Thursday so make sure to have the jacket, hat and umbrella at the ready with mild temperatures in the 50s in the cards.

NEXT: The rollercoaster will be running this weekend as colder air pushes in for Friday with some snow and sleet potentially on the way into Friday morning, and even a stray flake or ice pellet Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mjCm_0k0wJpgW00

OVERNIGHT: Showers pushing in with clouds and fog, especially along the Sound. Lows in the 30s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and fog, especially along the Sound. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 40s. Wind: S 0-5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGl4S_0k0wJpgW00

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers transitioning to wintry mix or snowflakes overnight into Friday. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow mix to rain showers possible and cooler. Highs in the 30s and 40s and lows near freezing.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, with a stray rain/snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s and lows near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
News 12

Mother found guilty of killing toddler son in 2019

A woman accused of having killed her toddler son almost four years ago and telling police he had been kidnapped before his remains were found buried in the yard of her New Jersey home has been convicted of murder and other charges. Prosecutors in Cumberland County say 28-year-old Nakira Griner...
BRIDGETON, NJ
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy