Popular Ski Resort Forced To Close Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures
A ski resort in Neihart, Montana is shutting down for a couple of days due to an arctic blast that’s bringing deadly temperatures to the area. Much of the United States has scary weather in store for the holiday weekend, including Big Sky Country, which may see temperatures drop as low as -34 degrees. Wind chills could also hit -60. Because of that, Showdown Montana announced on Facebook that it had to close its slopes to keep staff and visitors safe.
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
Aerial footage shows ice formations covering Lake Michigan, including a phenomenon only seen if temperatures drop to well below freezing for several days.
