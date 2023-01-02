A ski resort in Neihart, Montana is shutting down for a couple of days due to an arctic blast that’s bringing deadly temperatures to the area. Much of the United States has scary weather in store for the holiday weekend, including Big Sky Country, which may see temperatures drop as low as -34 degrees. Wind chills could also hit -60. Because of that, Showdown Montana announced on Facebook that it had to close its slopes to keep staff and visitors safe.

