Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale
There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan's take about Belichick's coaching in 2022 makes zero sense
If you're wondering how much New England Patriots football Rex Ryan has watched this season, just listen to the take he delivered Monday morning. Following the Patriots' 23-21 win over Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson and the reeling Miami Dolphins -- which moved New England to 8-8 and kept its slim playoff hopes alive -- Ryan submitted that this might be Bill Belichick's best coaching season.
Look: Prominent Model Had 2-Word Reaction To Tom Brady's Win
On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a throwback performance from Tom Brady en route to an improbable comeback win. Brady threw for over 430 yards and three passing touchdowns in the team's 30-24 win. With the win, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and will host a playoff game.
Bill Belichick not banking on playoff help: 'It's a one-game season'
The Patriots could still make the playoffs if they lose to the Buffalo Bills next week. But Bill Belichick doesn’t want to take anything for granted.
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
Wagner didn’t want to leave Seattle after 10 years here. Wilson wanted out. Fans that will be inside Lumen Field Sunday know that.
NBC Sports
This realistic Bills scenario is Patriots' best hope for playoff spot
There's still a semi-realistic path for the New England Patriots making the playoffs, and it involves jumping on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon. That may seem counterintuitive, considering the Patriots need to beat the Bills in their Week 18 finale in order to reach the postseason. If they lose, they'll need to rely on the unlikely outcome of the Miami Dolphins losing to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cleveland Browns to sneak in.
Photo Gallery: Best photos from Auburn's loss to Georgia
The No. 20 Auburn Tigers suffered their first SEC loss of the season Wednesday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers’ offense doomed them as they shot just 35% from the field in the 76-64 loss in Athens. Auburn is now 1-2 in road games and 11-3 overall. While...
Preseason Polls Forecasts Another Tough Season in SEC Play for Kentucky Baseball
On Feb. 17, Kentucky baseball will return to the diamond, opening the 2023 season in Elon, N.C., taking on the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series. It'll be the beginning of year seven of the Nick Mingione era, one that has been underwhelming since his first season in charge in 2017. After ...
Report: Miami Dolphins jobs could be on the line if team loses Sunday
The Miami Dolphins could be having another overhaul if the team loses on Sunday to the Jets, according to a report. Armando Salguero who left the Miami Herald and now covers the NFL for Outkick.com is reporting that should the Dolphins lose on Sunday, everyone including Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and Josh Boyer could all be replaced.
Patriots to begin preparations for game in Buffalo as Bills safety remains hospitalized
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a hospital, still sedated and on a ventilator. But now, teams are resuming practice, getting ready for the final week of the NFL season. Players will be back on the practice field today in Foxboro. After cancelling interviews yesterday,...
Steelers Playoff Update: Games Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills
It's very difficult and unprecedented week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots, Bills Adjust Schedules Amid Damar Hamlin Injury; WR Returns To Practice
The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to meet Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Brady wins Week 17, Mahomes takes big season lead into final week of Miami Herald NFL QB rankings
OLD-MAN STRENGTH: BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 17. BUT CHIEFS’ MAHOMES IS LARGE AND IN CHARGE AS MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS SAIL INTO FINAL WEEK: [Note: Because NFL announced Tuesday that Monday night’s suspended Bills-Bengals game would not be played this week, and might not at all, our rankings go on witthout that game.] Tampa Bay’s ageless Tom Brady wins Week 17 honors with a 58.60 point game while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seems headed comfortably to a season championship entering the final week of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ closest pursuer entering the week was Cincinnati’s Joe...
Comments / 0