Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale

There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan's take about Belichick's coaching in 2022 makes zero sense

If you're wondering how much New England Patriots football Rex Ryan has watched this season, just listen to the take he delivered Monday morning. Following the Patriots' 23-21 win over Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson and the reeling Miami Dolphins -- which moved New England to 8-8 and kept its slim playoff hopes alive -- Ryan submitted that this might be Bill Belichick's best coaching season.
The Spun

Look: Prominent Model Had 2-Word Reaction To Tom Brady's Win

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a throwback performance from Tom Brady en route to an improbable comeback win. Brady threw for over 430 yards and three passing touchdowns in the team's 30-24 win. With the win, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and will host a playoff game.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

This realistic Bills scenario is Patriots' best hope for playoff spot

There's still a semi-realistic path for the New England Patriots making the playoffs, and it involves jumping on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon. That may seem counterintuitive, considering the Patriots need to beat the Bills in their Week 18 finale in order to reach the postseason. If they lose, they'll need to rely on the unlikely outcome of the Miami Dolphins losing to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cleveland Browns to sneak in.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Report: Miami Dolphins jobs could be on the line if team loses Sunday

The Miami Dolphins could be having another overhaul if the team loses on Sunday to the Jets, according to a report. Armando Salguero who left the Miami Herald and now covers the NFL for Outkick.com is reporting that should the Dolphins lose on Sunday, everyone including Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and Josh Boyer could all be replaced.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Brady wins Week 17, Mahomes takes big season lead into final week of Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

OLD-MAN STRENGTH: BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 17. BUT CHIEFS’ MAHOMES IS LARGE AND IN CHARGE AS MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS SAIL INTO FINAL WEEK: [Note: Because NFL announced Tuesday that Monday night’s suspended Bills-Bengals game would not be played this week, and might not at all, our rankings go on witthout that game.] Tampa Bay’s ageless Tom Brady wins Week 17 honors with a 58.60 point game while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seems headed comfortably to a season championship entering the final week of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ closest pursuer entering the week was Cincinnati’s Joe...

