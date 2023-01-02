Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
WDW News Today
‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Disney-Cast Member Union Negotiations to Resume in January, Disneyland Website Adds Courtesy Advisory, & More: Daily Recap (12/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 26, 2022.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022
Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction
Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at...
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Classic Disney Attraction Came to a Halt After An Unexpected, Adorable Guest Appeared
Ever since it was confirmed that January 23 would be the last day of operation for Splash Mountain before closing, Guests have been flocking to the attraction. Whether in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom or in Disneyland, Guests are scrambling to experience the classic log flume ride before it’s rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
Meet the First Black Woman Executive Creative Producer of Walt Disney Imagineering Behind Tiana’s Bayou
With her latest project, Walt Disney’s Charita Carter leans into her passion every day to reimagine an iconic Black story for future generations to enjoy. According to Forbes, this creative boss is celebrating her 26th year at Walt Disney – now as the first African American woman to hold the crown of executive creative producer of Walt Disney Imagineering.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase Returns to Disneyland in March 2023
To the excitement of brides and grooms everywhere, Disney Weddings has announced that Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase will return in spring 2023. The showcase will be held at the Disneyland Resort on March 4, 2023. Registration opens on January 6. This event offers couples the chance to tour...
disneybymark.com
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
disneytips.com
New Year’s Day Crowd Creates Massive Wait Times at Walt Disney World
It’s no secret that the holiday season causes wait times to increase at all Disney Parks, including Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. In fact, it seems due to the substitutional holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023, in lieu of the weekend of New Year’s Eve/Day, many Disney Guests have decided to make the most of their day off with a celebratory visit to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Addresses Rumors of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closure
As another iconic Disney attraction sets closing dates for some much-needed refurbishment, another round of rumors about its future has emerged and been debunked. This time it is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios who is joining several others of its kin in Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in a temporary closure and is becoming the subject of rumors.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/29/22 (Long Waits, 100th Anniversary Items, Disney Skyliner Pin, New Riviera Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! It’s a cool and breezy morning here, so let’s go on a walk around the park to see what’s new!. As we walked up to the tap points to enter the park, we noticed the usual large crowds waiting as well.
mickeyvisit.com
runDisney 2023-2024 Disneyland & Walt Disney World Event Guide
RunDisney races take place at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and even include virtual races so everyone can participate. Disney sponsored runs are a Disney fan favorite as these marathons often take place inside the theme parks before/after normal operating hours. Runners will experience their favorite characters and Disney fans cheering them on as they cross the finish line. Plus runDisney fans go all out in full costumes that rival those that you'll see at even D23!
disneyfanatic.com
Fans Mourn As Classic Disney Ride Languishes In Disrepair
Practically any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort fan who has been on a Disney vacation in recent years can most likely describe their time waiting in long lines in Disney Parks for rides that then break down, shut down, or malfunction. These days, Disney rides and attractions are breaking at a “ridiculous” pace — and one attraction, that many people have a soft spot for, has just taken some serious hits damage-wise!
Disney World Plans Major Dining and Entertainment Additions
Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
