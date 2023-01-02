Read full article on original website
Cheryl M. Falk
2d ago
anyone reading this thinking how well the farmers are doing is NUTS . the price is up but so is the cost of doing business. the farmers are probably hurting like the rest of us
wpr.org
Survey: Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers confident about 2023
Despite fears of a possible recession, manufacturers in northeast Wisconsin have a "bullish" outlook for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance released its 2023 Manufacturing Vitality Index report last month, which surveyed 122 companies. It found that 99 percent believe their business will be financially healthy this year, and 71 percent think sales will increase.
Door County Pulse
Public Hearing Planned on Proposed S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public hearing for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom on the permit-renewal application from the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy, which is seeking to expand its operation, said James Salscheider, a DNR agricultural runoff management specialist. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is a...
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
wisfarmer.com
Gov. Evers champions state's cranberry, cherry producers
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers penned a letter to Robert Califf, Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding his agency's proposed update to the definition of the term "healthy" and the impact this could have on Wisconsin's cranberry and tart cherry producers. Evers wrote that the proposed definition...
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
Wisconsin Senate leader opens to door to some new state spending
(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday used his speech to the newly sworn-in State Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin expect us to tackle. Education, taxes, healthcare, public safety and our State’s infrastructure are all items...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
CBS 58
What does FDA's decision on abortion pills mean for Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Food and Drug Administration is now allowing certain retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills directly to patients, but laws pertaining to abortion in Wisconsin are limiting the impact of the decision on the state. The rule allows retail pharmacies to get certified through a Risk...
captimes.com
State Debate: Income taxes, compromising politicians, Ron Johnson's budget vote draw comments
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Reader of the Institute for Reforming Government, claims that Wisconsin could become a magnet for growth in the Midwest by cutting taxes. He believes that average residents will benefit if the state income tax is eliminated. Business blogger John Torinus hails...
WEAU-TV 13
USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis. A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations. Here are the locations as listed in a media release from...
kniakrls.com
New State Tax Law Exempting Retirement Income Can be Discussed with Professionals
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Calls For ‘Meaningful Conversation’ On Legalizing Marijuana In Inaugural Address
During an inaugural address on Tuesday, the governor of Wisconsin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing marijuana reform in the new session. After being sworn in for his second term, Gov. Tony Evers (D) listed a number of policy priorities, including for the state to have a “meaningful conversation about treating marijuana much like we do alcohol.”
