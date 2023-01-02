The coexistence of two rare diseases thought to use the same pathologic pathway: cystic fibrosis and Niemann-Pick disease.

Read full article on original website
Inhibiting a gene early on in type I diabetes could stop the disease in its tracks.
Type I diabetes, or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a multigenic condition in which multiple genes are associated with the onset of the disease. In type I diabetes, pancreatic beta cells are recognized and destroyed by the body’s immune system, especially white blood cells. Pancreatic beta cells are responsible for the synthesis of the hormone insulin. Thus, patients synthesize little or no insulin, which can be lethal. Insulin is the hormone that the body needs to facilitate glucose uptake by cells. After a meal, when cells cannot take up glucose, it accumulates in the blood. A high, untreated blood glucose level can result in life-threatening conditions associated with premature morbidity in the disease.
Disease Trajectories Prediction in COVID-19 Patients Using Dickkopf1 Parallels Metabolic Adaptations
The following is a summary of “Circulating Dickkopf1 Parallels Metabolic Adaptations and Predicts Disease Trajectories in Patients With COVID-19,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Jaschke, et al. The course of Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) varied greatly across individuals and ranged from asymptomatic...
Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure: Diagnosis and Clinical Implications
Iron deficiency is a widely prevalent finding in patients with heart failure, observed on average in 50% of outpatients and up to 80% of acute patients, regardless of the ejection fraction and the presence of anemia, being an independent predictor of worst functional capacity and reduced survival. The definition of iron deficiency in heart failure considers the state of chronic inflammation that characterizes the pathology, recognizing a discriminating role for transferrin saturation. The studies conducted so far, which focused on the patient with heart failure with at least moderately reduced ejection fraction, have shown clinical benefit with intravenous supplementation of ferric carboxymaltose in terms of functional capacity, quality of life, laboratory markers of disease and inflammation, and possible reduction of re-hospitalizations, but not in terms of mortality. Based on this evidence, guidelines recommend intravenous ferric carboxymaltose in decompensated and iron-deficient patients, while research is at work to investigate the clinical impact of supplementation in contexts not yet examined, such as that of decompensation in patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction.
Comparison of Female Pattern Hair Loss Demographics and Comorbidities by Clinical Subtype and Stage
The following is a summary of “Comparison of demographics and comorbidities of female pattern hair loss according to the clinical subtype and stage,” published in the October 01, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Özkoca, et al. There was conflicting information in the literature on the frequency of...
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
What to know about Richter's syndrome
Richter’s syndrome, also known as Richter’s transformation, involves a rapid progression of chronic lymphocytic leukemia into a more aggressive form of lymphoma. Richter’s syndrome generally has links to negative survival rates. However, treatments may help a person achieve short-term remission. This article reviews what Richter’s syndrome is,...
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment.
Influence of constant rate infusions of fentanyl alone or in combination with lidocaine and ketamine on the response to surgery and postoperative pain in isoflurane anesthetized dogs undergoing unilateral mastectomy: a randomized clinical trial.
Contributor: Éder Juvenardi Marques,Eduardo Raposo Monteiro,José Ricardo Herrera Becerra,Débora Tomazeli,Inácio Bernhardt Rovaris,Tiago Franco de Oliveira,Stella de Faria Valle,Marcelo Meller Alievi. The aim of this study was to compare the effects of constant rate infusions (CRI) of fentanyl alone or combined with lidocaine and ketamine (FLK), on...
The prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery (PPSP) improves diagnostic efficacy in predicting the prognosis of ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Naoki Kawahara,Ryuji Kawaguchi,Keita Waki,Tomoka Maehana,Shoichiro Yamanaka,Yuki Yamada,Fuminori Kimura. In recent years, the pretreatment inflammatory responses have proven to predict the prognosis, but no report exists analyzing the combined inflammatory response of the pre- and postsurgical treatment. The current study aims to extract the factors predicting the recurrence and create novel predictive scoring. This retrospective study was conducted at our institution between November 2006 and December 2020, with follow-up until September 2022. Demographic and clinicopathological data were collected from women who underwent primary debulking surgery. We created the scoring system named the prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery(PPSP) for progression-free survival(PFS). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to assess its efficacy in predicting PFS and overall survival(OS). Cox regression analyses were used to assess its time-dependent efficacy. Kaplan-Meier and the log-rank test were used to compare the survival rate. A total of 235 patients were included in the current study. The cut-off value of the scoring system was six. Multivariate analyses revealed that an advanced International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics(FIGO) stage (p < 0.001 for PFS; p = 0.038 for OS), the decreased white blood cell count difference (p = 0.026 for PFS) and the high-PPSP (p = 0.004 for PFS; p = 0.002 for OS) were the independent prognostic factors. Cox regression analysis also supported the above results. The PPSP showed good prognostic efficacy not only in predicting the PFS but also OS of ovarian cancer patients comparable to FIGO staging.
Development and Validation of a New Staging System for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Based on Combined Pathological TNM, Radiomics, and Proteomics.
Contributor: Shao-Jun Zheng,Chun-Peng Zheng,Tian-Tian Zhai,Xiu-E Xu,Ya-Qi Zheng,Zhi-Mao Li,En-Min Li,Wei Liu,Li-Yan Xu. This study aimed to construct a new staging system for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) based on combined pathological TNM (pTNM) stage, radiomics, and proteomics. This study collected patients with radiomics and pTNM stage (Cohort 1, n...
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
Intradermal delivery of a quadrivalent cell-based seasonal influenza vaccine using an adjuvanted skin patch vaccination platform.
Contributor: Thomas J Ellison,George C Talbott,Daniel R Henderson. All seasonal influenza vaccines for 2021-2022 in the US were quadrivalent and the market continues to be dominated by intramuscular delivery of non-adjuvanted, virion-derived antigens grown in chicken eggs. Up to four new egg-adapted production influenza vaccine strains must be generated each year. The introduction in 2012 of Flucelvax®, which is grown in mammalian suspension cell culture and uses vaccine production strains without adaptive mutations for efficient growth in eggs, represented a major advance in vaccine production technology. Here we demonstrate that Flucelvax can be reformulated and combined with a liposomal adjuvant containing QS-21 (Verndari Adjuvant System 1.1, VAS1.1) or QS-21 and 3D-PHAD (VAS1.2) for intradermal administration using a painless skin patch, VaxiPatch™. VAS1.2 is similar to AS01, the adjuvant system used in Shingrix® and Mosquirix™. We show that Flucelvax, when reformulated and concentrated using tangential flow filtration (TFF), maintains hemagglutination and single radial immunodiffusion (SRID) potency. Loading the reformulated Flucelvax material onto VaxiPatch arrays conferred high levels of resistance to heat stress and room temperature stability. TFF enriched vaccine antigens were combined with VAS1.1 or VAS1.2 and dispensed in 10nL drops into the pockets of 36 (total 360 nL) stainless steel microneedles arranged in a microarray 1.2 cm in diameter. Using VaxiPatch delivery of 2 µg of antigen, we demonstrated intramusuclar-comparable IgG and hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) immune responses in Sprague Dawley® rats. With addition of VAS1.2, antigen-specific IgG titers were increased as much as 68-fold (47-fold for VAS1.1) with improvements in seroconversion for three of four strains (all four were improved by VAS1.1). TFF-reformulated antigens combined with VAS1.1 or VAS1.2 and delivered by VaxiPatch showed only minor skin reactogenicity after 1 h and no skin reactogenicity after 24 h. These data indicate that VaxiPatch and the VAS system have the potential to be transformative for vaccine delivery.
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
Drug Approved to Help Young Patients Battle a Rare Cancer
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults with a rare type of soft tissue cancer will now have a new treatment option that could have a big impact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
