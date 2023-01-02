Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Jamie Dutton’s ‘Impeachment’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail
Despite a few close calls at reconciliation, Jamie is more determined than ever to take down his Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5. But this Harvard-educated attorney general is either having a severe lapse of memory or thinks he can get away with murder. Yesterday, we learned that Yellowstone Season...
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Goes Full ‘Rodeo Mama’ in Eye-catching New Pic
While kicking off a new week, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille shared some images of the recent photoshoot she participated in with New York Magazine. “Rodeo mama for NYMag,” the Yellowstone actress declared in the post, which features images of her dressed as a cowboy for the photoshoot. Asbille recently...
Yellowstone’ Season 5: What Happened to Christina, Mother of Jamie Dutton’s Child?
Despite mention of Jamie’s son, we’re halfway through Yellowstone Season 5 and haven’t seen hide nor hair of Christina. What gives? If Yellowstone has taught us anything about her character, it’s that Christina (Katherine Cunningham) is real good at disappearing. We first met the political coordinator...
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Rooting for John Dutton to Ditch Summer and Get Back With Lynelle
Many 'Yellowstone' fans would rather see John Dutton date Lynelle instead of Summer.
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Monica Now Knows Beth Dutton’s Biggest Secret. What Happens Next?
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7, Monica comes to know Beth Dutton on a level only one other person does. And that person in Jamie Dutton. As “The Dream Is Not Me” begins a new day on the ranch, the women of Yellowstone trickle out from cowboy tents. Abby (Lainey Wilson) and Summer (Piper Perabo) head for the breakfast fire, as does a returning Laramie (Hassie Harrison). And they all arrive to find Beth (Kelly Reilly).
‘1923’: What Happened to Margaret Dutton?
Margaret Dutton is dead by the time the events in '1923' take place. What happened to Faith Hill's character? Here's what to know.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return? Release window, trailer, and more
If you’re the type of person who enjoys watching dramatic shows that leave you on the edge of your seat, Yellowstone is the show for you. It premiered in 2018, and it has captivated audiences since the first episode. Yellowstone tells the story of a devoted father and fifth-generation homesteader named John Dutton who makes a living as the man in charge of the largest ranch in the entire United States.
Yellowstone Fans Are Divided Over Jimmy's Season 5 Return
As Paramount's neo-Western-soap "Yellowstone" continues to ride rough-shod over its time-slot competition (per The Hollywood Reporter), fans were treated to the reappearance of former-meth-cook-turned-ranch-hand Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) in the Season 5 mid-season finale. With a backstory on the series showing Jimmy as a thief and drug dealer owing some...
‘Yellowstone’: 10 Times Jamie Dutton Was the Absolute Worst
Whether you love him or hate him, there's no doubt that Jamie Dutton has done some terrible things during the first four seasons of ‘Yellowstone.’
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Mid-Season Finale: Full Recap of ‘A Knife And No Coin’
Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale leaves us with threats of murder and beacons of hope as the Duttons go to... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Mid-Season Finale: Full Recap of ‘A Knife And No Coin’ appeared first on Outsider.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
digitalspy.com
