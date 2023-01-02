The family of a vulnerable Black man who died after being arrested and restrained during a mental health crisis have spoken out about his death.Godrick Osei died on 3 July after police were called to a care home in Truro, Cornwall, where the 35-year-old was hiding in a cupboard in the early hours.The father of two had fled the flat he was sharing with his partner, experiencing a psychotic episode and expressing “paranoid thoughts”, his family said. Osei himself called the police while care home staff also rang 999.Up to seven officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at about 2.30am and arrested Osei...

2 DAYS AGO