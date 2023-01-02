Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Upworthy
Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
BBC
Senegal MPs jailed for kicking pregnant colleague Amy Ndiaye
Two opposition MPs in Senegal have been given six-month jail sentences for kicking a pregnant colleague in the stomach during a budget debate. The male lawmakers attacked Amy Ndiaye after she criticised an opposition religious figure. The judge also ordered Mamadou Niang and Massata Samb to pay Ms Ndiaye five...
BBC
Ghana fishing: Abuse, corruption and death on Chinese vessels
When it comes to abuse and corruption on Chinese fishing vessels in Ghana, Bright Tsai Kweku has seen it all. He has seen Chinese crew treating local fishermen like "slaves", he says. "They beat them, they spit on them, they kick them," Mr Kweku says. "I have been through that...
Don't think of Africa as a hungry child, says a champion of Africa's food prowess
If you think that African countries have nothing to contribute to the global food supply, Ndidi Nunweli would like you to think about what you eat daily.
Jake Wightman: ‘I’d never seen my dad break the third wall and say anything about me’
“I’m glad I just said: ‘Oh my God!’” Jake Wightman suggests as he remembers his reaction when he crossed the line to win the 1500m in a stunning result at the world championships five months ago. “Imagine if I’d chosen to say something a lot worse. In that moment you could say anything, couldn’t you? I could have said: ‘What the fuck?’ and that would have been seen again and again.”
What a Mighty Big Man! Ghanaian Named as the World’s Tallest Man
A man from Ghana named Sulemana Abdul Samed made headlines after being recognized as the world’s tallest man. Ghanaian nurses reportedly told the 29-year-old that he was 9 feet and 6 inches tall following Samed’s recent visit. According to BBC, Samed has monthly hospital visits because of his gigantism condition.
Comments / 0