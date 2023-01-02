Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall has forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.The northern Alps and French Pyrenees are particularly struggling for snow.Temperatures in France in December were the warmest for 25 years, according to national forecaster Meteo France.The closures include Ax 3 Domaines, a resort near France’s border with Andorra, and a partial closure of both the Le Gets and Morzine in Portes du Soleil.“There was a good start to the season with a cold wave in mid-December, which provided some white to pretty much everyone,” Laurent Reynaud of the Domaines...

1 DAY AGO