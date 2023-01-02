Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Kinder Egg: Irishman charged over cocaine find
An Irishman faces a drug charge in Australia after allegedly being caught with a quantity of cocaine concealed in Kinder Surprise capsules. Australian Border Force (ABF) officers took the man to hospital for a CT scan after traces of the drug were allegedly found in his baggage at Melbourne International Airport on 28 December.
Jailed man leaps from dock at court and goes on run as police launch manhunt
A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run. Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court. The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his...
Cody Fisher death: Two men charged with murder of footballer in Birmingham nightclub stabbing
Two men have been charged with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher who was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day.The pair, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.Police said Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended on Friday.Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, of West Midlands Police said of the charges:...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Elle Edwards: Third arrest after woman, 26, shot dead in pub on Christmas Eve
Police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting of a young woman in a pub on Christmas Eve.Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Elle Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral. He is in custody where he will be questioned.On Monday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.Merseyside Police have been given additional time to question...
West Yorkshire police is accused of racism after court found it had defamed black Royal Marine
West Yorkshire Police are facing accusations of racism after a High Court judge found they had defamed a black Royal Marine in an email to his superiors.
BBC
Colorado ex-funeral directors jailed for selling body parts
An ex-funeral home owner and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after selling body parts without any consent. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018, selling parts to medical training companies which did not know they had been fraudulently acquired. Entire...
BBC
Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead
Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year's Eve has died. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (10-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal. Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap...
‘Arrogant’ thug who knocked blind man’s glasses off his face is jailed
An ‘arrogant’ thug who assaulted a blind man and harassed his blind girlfriend in a ‘frightening encounter’ has been jailed for eight weeks.Jake Boothman, 29, attacked the couple as they were waiting for a taxi outside Preston train station at around 1.15am on Tuesday, December 13.Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how Boothman made lewd comments towards his victim’s partner.The blind man repeatedly asked Boothman to leave them alone, pointing out that he was blind and had a white stick and was feeling uncomfortable by his approaches.But Boothman became abusive and made several attempts to get closer to the victim’s partner.The man...
Two men accused of robbing Mark Cavendish and his model wife are set to go on trial today
Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.
BBC
Papua New Guinea: 92 unclaimed bodies buried in mass grave
Unclaimed bodies found decaying in an outdoor shed have been buried alongside others in a mass grave in Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby. The burial took place after a viral social media video appeared to show excess bodies from the Port Moresby General Hospital morgue in the shed. Of...
BBC
Three Lincolnshire football fans charged after reports of fighting
Three men from Lincolnshire have been charged following reports of fighting at a non-league football match. It happened during the second half of Sunday's National League North match between King's Lynn Town and rivals Boston United. Police said the men, aged 30, 31 and 32, had been charged with threatening...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger comes forward in missing man murder probe
A passenger captured in a photo travelling on the same bus as a man who has been missing for more than a month has contacted police after an appeal. Kiran Pun, 36, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December shortly after 19:30 GMT.
BBC
Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly
At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
BBC
Police investigate double stabbing outside Nottingham nightclub
Two men have been injured in a stabbing outside a city centre nightclub, police have said. Officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 04:16 GMT on Sunday. The force said a 24-year-old man, who was stabbed in the chest, remains in a serious condition in hospital while...
