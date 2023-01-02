Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifPuyallup, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
7 options for your West Seattle Wednesday
LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. INFO NIGHT FOR TWO RUNNING PROGRAMS: Both at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 6:30 pm, learn about intermediate training for a half-marathon; at 7 pm, learn about “Get Fit West Seattle,” a couch-to-half-marathon training program.
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Bike Connections, trivia, bingo, more for your Tuesday
(Monday photo of The Brothers by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. CITY COUNCIL: The city’s holiday hiatus is over and the council’s back for its weekly meeting today, 2 pm online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.
westseattleblog.com
LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT talks free rides, detour route @ West Seattle Bike Connections
Hours after SDOT‘s most-recent update on the West Seattle low-bridge closure, department reps were guests at West Seattle Bike Connections‘ monthly meeting. Among the new information that emerged – more on the plan for free cross-Duwamish travel during the closure:. In response to questions during the online...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info
This is the 13th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic. Here’s the latest update on repair needs and plans; free Water Taxi and bus rides are in the works, as are temporary protected bike lanes over part of the recommended detour for riders. ROAD WORK.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2023’s first Tuesday
This is the 12th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT saying they don’t yet have a timeline for all repairs. We’ll be checking on its status again today; here’s our most-recent update, published Saturday. WEATHER. Slight chance of rain, high in...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SCENES: 3 sunrise views
Thank you to everyone who sent photos of today’s colorful sunrise! Above, Coleman Smith shows us the Mount Rainier view; below, Gene Pavola caught the westward view with the Olympics’ pastel-pink glow:. And one more angle, from Jerry Simmons:. While the sunset’s been getting later for almost two...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: What happens to logs left on shore post-king tides?
(WSB photo, this morning) Last week, we published photos of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris-recovery vessel at work off Alki, picking up some of the many logs left afloat after the king tides and heavy rains. So what about all the logs that went the other way, now strewn across park shores at beaches like Alki, or piled up like the ones above at Don Armeni Boat Ramp? We asked Seattle Parks, whose spokesperson Rachel Schulkin replied:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: New information about what’s wrong, what’ll be done to fix it, and improvements to bicycle detour
(‘Live’ image from SDOT traffic camera) More updates this afternoon from SDOT on the West Seattle low bridge, a week and a half after mechanical trouble closed it to drivers, riders, and pedestrians. Still no estimate, though, on how much longer the closure will last. First, key points from the repair-related update, followed by the detour-related update:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V; mystery car
She says it’s locked and that no VIN number was visible. Roger January 3, 2023 (5:37 pm) That crv is located ditched 11042 14th Ave SWSeattle, WA 98146United States I’m using WiFi so can’t text the number. Kerry January 3, 2023 (6:49 pm) Roger thank you so...
westseattleblog.com
Wordplay returns to Skylark with one-night-only ‘Spelldown’
Back in the fall, The Skylark in North Delridge saw success with a multi-week series of “adult spelling bee” nights. Now the game is back for one night only – 7 pm this Friday, January 6th – and Skylark proprietor Matt Larson asked us to share the invitation:
westseattleblog.com
SAFETY: Schools send alert to families after student reports being followed
Thanks to the Denny International Middle School parent who shared an alert sent today to families from Denny and adjacent Chief Sealth International High School:. A Denny student reported a suspicious vehicle following them as they walked to school this morning. The vehicle drove away when the student took out their cell phone. The student reported the incident when they arrived at school. Denny staff immediately contacted the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Safety and Security team.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering E. Lola Shugart, 1923-2022
Friends and family are remembering Lola Shugart. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:. E. Lola Shugart – May 18, 1923 – November 23, 2022. Born in Missouri, Lola Shugart was a long-time West Seattle resident, first in the Admiral district with her husband, Bob, and then for 40+ years in her lime green house on 42nd Avenue SW. In October 2021, she moved to be with family in the Tri-Cities, where she passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Eve.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Anna W. Missler, 1929-2022
Family and friends are remembering Anna W. Missler, and planning a celebration of her life this spring. For now, this is the remembrance they’re sharing:. Anna passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 93, after a short illness, with her family by her side. She was...
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz gets council confirmation
Adrian Diaz has moved from interim to permanent Seattle Police Chief, after the final step in his confirmation today – City Council approval (8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant the lone “no”). His confirmation as chief comes almost two and a half years after he took on the interim role following the resignation of Chief Carmen Best, and three and a half months after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Diaz was his choice to become permanent chief. He spoke today after the council’s vote (advance the video to 1 hour, 15 minutes in):
westseattleblog.com
You might be invited to participate in national health survey
Public Health – Seattle & King County says some West Seattle participants are being sought for an invitation-only, voluntary national health survey starting soon. Here’s their announcement explaining the survey:. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status...
Comments / 0