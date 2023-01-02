(WSB photo, this morning) Last week, we published photos of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris-recovery vessel at work off Alki, picking up some of the many logs left afloat after the king tides and heavy rains. So what about all the logs that went the other way, now strewn across park shores at beaches like Alki, or piled up like the ones above at Don Armeni Boat Ramp? We asked Seattle Parks, whose spokesperson Rachel Schulkin replied:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO