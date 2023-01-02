ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
UTAH STATE
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops

I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Released Following Arrest

The Atlanta Falcons have released a wide receiver following his arrest this weekend. Atlanta announced on Monday that wide receiver Cameron Batson has been released. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced on Monday afternoon. Batson, 27, was accused of fighting a police officer. ESPN...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers

Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post

LeBron James made the curious decision over the weekend to offer a public show of support for Deshaun Watson. Watson and the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday by a 24-10 final score. The former Pro Bowler Watson had perhaps his best game since returning from suspension, throwing for 169 yards and three... The post LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy