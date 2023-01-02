Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Decision Made If He Receives NFL Job Offer
It appears Jim Harbaugh could be ready to leave Ann Arbor after all. According to a report by The Athletic, Harbaugh will leave his head coaching position at Michigan behind if he's offered an NFL job. The Broncos, Colts and Panthers currently have head coach openings. Denver reportedly ...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
ESPN's coverage of Damar Hamlin's collapse was a master class in how to cover a difficult story
It was said many, many times over the course of Monday night and through Tuesday, and it was correct every time: ESPN handled the coverage of Damar Hamlin’s collapse perfectly. It was the most difficult of assignments: A group of broadcasters, reporters, producers and everyone in between suddenly asked...
‘He just can’t help himself’ – Cris Collinsworth savaged by NFL fans for ‘obsession’ during SNF
NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth drew criticism from fans during Sunday Night Football - for being "obsessed" with a player not even on the field. The veteran broadcaster, 63, was behind the mic for the AFC North grudge match between the Steelers and Ravens. Collinsworth, a three-time Pro Bowler with the...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Released Following Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons have released a wide receiver following his arrest this weekend. Atlanta announced on Monday that wide receiver Cameron Batson has been released. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced on Monday afternoon. Batson, 27, was accused of fighting a police officer. ESPN...
NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers
Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post
LeBron James made the curious decision over the weekend to offer a public show of support for Deshaun Watson. Watson and the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday by a 24-10 final score. The former Pro Bowler Watson had perhaps his best game since returning from suspension, throwing for 169 yards and three... The post LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
